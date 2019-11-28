Pg Tips 240S Pyramid Teabags 696G

Love it
Best cup of tea ive ever had!
Contains plastic
although they are biodegradable these tea bags have plastic in the glue that seals the bag - I don’t want to use these anymore
Pg Tips tea bags
I recently bought 100 tea bags of PG tips tea bags. This did not live up to expectation as in the box of 100 there were only 88 tea bags. To make things even better the taste was not as described on the TV and was very weak.
Fully biodegradable tea bags
This is a selling point for us as we can put them straight on the compost heap. But why do you say nothing about it on the boxes? Presumably this applies to the pyramid type. The round flat bags seem very different - only suitable for landfill?
The best cup of tea!
I always buy PG Tips teabags to bring back to Colombia when I have been visiting my family in the UK, because I cannot live without a good cup of tea! I noticed on the boxes I bought that they ask how people like their tea. I prefer a TIGHT SQUEEZE!
Best tea
Best tea in the worl I would highly recommend pg tips original tea I would say brew for 3 minutes and serve with a splash of milk and serve with a few cheeky biscuits
the chimps can have it
no wonder the chimps drank it, not the best of flavours
Terrible Imitation
Despite growing up with PG tips the so called original is a pale imitation of teas of the past. From the original through to the extra strong PG tips is now a unpalatable dire cup of dish water. I for one will never buy PG tips agai!
PG Tips Original
Just tasted these for the first time ever. Can’t believe I haven’t found these before! By far the best tasting cup of tea.....ever!
The tea bags were not cut properly, Over half of t
The tea bags were not cut properly, Over half of them I had to cut apart myself before I could make a drink