Pg Tips 240S Pyramid Teabags 696G

Write a review
image 1 of Pg Tips 240S Pyramid Teabags 696G
Product Description

  • Black Tea
  • At PG tips, we have been making a quality tasting cuppa for 85 years. When it comes to tea, we know our stuff and that’s why PG tips is Britain’s No.1 tea brand (according to Nielsen Data Black Tea Total Volume Sales MAT Feb 2017). Our Pyramid tea bags let our tea roam free. They act as a mini teapot allowing our finest tea leaves room to move and infuse to give you a great tasting cuppa, time after time. It's pyramid perfection.
  • PG tips are proud to say that we were the first tea in the UK to carry the Rainforest Alliance seal which means that we’re working to look after the environment and support our cherished tea farmers. Our tea is farmed by workers earning a decent wage, with access to good quality housing, medical care and education for their children. The best way to enjoy our tasty tea: Pop your Pyramid tea bag into hot water and let it brew to your favourite strength. Add in a spoonful of sugar and a splash of milk if preferred. Mmm…
  • But wait there’s more, we have lots of other tasty brews for you to try. Want to cut the caffeine? Try our new Tasty Decaf tea blend which has a rich, rounded taste. Dairy-Free? Try our Perfect with Dairy-Free teabags which are specially blended for dairy alternatives. Like a strong tea? Make our Extra Strong tea bags your new everyday tea. Or indulge in something extra special with our delicious Gold blend - which is no ordinary tea!
  • If you love PG tips tea bags and loose tea and think it's the best black tea, don't keep it a secret! Write a review and share your favourite cuppa with the world.
  • PG tips Pyramid teabags are cleverly designed to give the tea leaves more room to move, releasing the great PG tips taste
  • Whether it’s a morning wake up or a bedtime brew, the taste of PG tips breakfast tea is sure to hit the spot when you need it most!
  • To brew the perfect cuppa, pop your Pyramid tea bag in hot water, let the flavour infuse for 1 – 2 minutes, add milk and sugar if preferred, then enjoy!
  • PG tips tea is made with tea leaves from Rainforest Alliance Certified Estates
  • We support our lovely tea farmers, ensuring that they earn just wages, with access to decent housing, medical care and education for their children
  • Why not try our other delicious teas? Like our ‘Tasty Decaf’ blend which has a rich, rounded taste, or ‘Perfect with Dairy-Free’ that’s specially blended for dairy-free alternatives
  • Pack size: 696g

Information

Ingredients

Black tea

Storage

Cool, dry conditions.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Use 1 bag per cup, add freshly boiled water (100°C) and allow to infuse to your preferred strength.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • PG tips,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  Careline 0800 454611 www.pgtips.co.uk

Return to

Net Contents

696g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving PreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)2 kJ59 kJ4 kJ1%
Energy (kcal)<1 kcal14 kcal<1 kcal1%
Fat (g)0 g0.5 g0 g0%
of which saturates (g)0 g0.3 g0 g0%
Carbohydrate (g)<0.01 g1.4 g<0.01 g0%
of which sugars (g)0 g1.4 g0 g0%
Fibre (g)0 g00 g0%
Protein (g)0.1 g1.1 g0.2 g0.4%
Salt (g)0 g<0.01 g0 g0%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 2.9 g. ( Pack contains 240 portions )----

141 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Love it

5 stars

Best cup of tea ive ever had!

Contains plastic

1 stars

although they are biodegradable these tea bags have plastic in the glue that seals the bag - I don’t want to use these anymore

Pg Tips tea bags

1 stars

I recently bought 100 tea bags of PG tips tea bags. This did not live up to expectation as in the box of 100 there were only 88 tea bags. To make things even better the taste was not as described on the TV and was very weak.

Fully biodegradable tea bags

4 stars

This is a selling point for us as we can put them straight on the compost heap. But why do you say nothing about it on the boxes? Presumably this applies to the pyramid type. The round flat bags seem very different - only suitable for landfill?

The best cup of tea!

5 stars

I always buy PG Tips teabags to bring back to Colombia when I have been visiting my family in the UK, because I cannot live without a good cup of tea! I noticed on the boxes I bought that they ask how people like their tea. I prefer a TIGHT SQUEEZE!

Best tea

5 stars

Best tea in the worl I would highly recommend pg tips original tea I would say brew for 3 minutes and serve with a splash of milk and serve with a few cheeky biscuits

the chimps can have it

1 stars

no wonder the chimps drank it, not the best of flavours

Terrible Imitation

1 stars

Despite growing up with PG tips the so called original is a pale imitation of teas of the past. From the original through to the extra strong PG tips is now a unpalatable dire cup of dish water. I for one will never buy PG tips agai!

PG Tips Original

5 stars

Just tasted these for the first time ever. Can’t believe I haven’t found these before! By far the best tasting cup of tea.....ever!

The tea bags were not cut properly, Over half of t

4 stars

The tea bags were not cut properly, Over half of them I had to cut apart myself before I could make a drink

