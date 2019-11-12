By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pg Tips 40S Pyramid Teabags 116G

4.5(134)Write a review
Pg Tips 40S Pyramid Teabags 116G
£ 1.40
£1.21/100g
Each cup (200ml) - before adding milk contains
  • Energy4 kJ <1 kcal
    <1%
  • FatNil
    0%
  • SaturatesNil
    0%
  • SugarsNil
    0%
  • SaltNil
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2 kJ / < 1 kcal

Product Description

  • 40 pyramid® black tea bags
  • The 8th Wonder of the World
  • Our pleasing little pyramid® tea bags give lots of room for our tea leaves to move, giving you a lovely cuppa every time
  • Supporting our tea farmers for a sustainable future
  • PG tips was the first tea in the UK to carry the Rainforest Alliance Certified™ seal which means that we're working to look after the environment and support our lovely tea farmers. Our tea is farmed by workers earning a decent wage, with access to good quality housing, medical care and education for their children.
  • 85 years of quality tea
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified
  • Pack size: 116g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before end, see base of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • For the best cup of PG tips, use one bag per cup, add freshly boiled water and then let it brew to your favourite strength.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • PG tips,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.

Return to

  • Comments or questions?
  • Call free on 0800 454611 between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday or visit www.pgtips.co.uk
  • Unilever UK,
  • PG tips,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.

Net Contents

116g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuestea infusion (no milk, no sugar) Per 100ml**tea infusion (no milk, no sugar) Per 200ml serving**%* per 200mlper 200ml† (170ml tea, 30ml semi-skimmed milk)
Energy 2 kJ / < 1 kcal4 kJ / < 1 kcal< 1%59 kJ / 14 kcal
Fat nilnil0%0.5g
of which saturates nilnil0%0.3g
Carbohydrate tracetrace0%1.4g
of which sugars nilnil0%1.4g
Protein 0.1g0.2g0.4%1.1g
Salt nilnil0%trace
**Typical values based on tea brewed with freshly boiled water for 1-2 minutes (no milk, no sugar)----
* % of reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
† Typical values based on tea brewed with freshly boiled water for 1-2 minutes (170ml tea, 30ml semi-skimmed milk)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

134 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Pg Tips tea bags

1 stars

I recently bought 100 tea bags of PG tips tea bags. This did not live up to expectation as in the box of 100 there were only 88 tea bags. To make things even better the taste was not as described on the TV and was very weak.

Fully biodegradable tea bags

4 stars

This is a selling point for us as we can put them straight on the compost heap. But why do you say nothing about it on the boxes? Presumably this applies to the pyramid type. The round flat bags seem very different - only suitable for landfill?

The best cup of tea!

5 stars

I always buy PG Tips teabags to bring back to Colombia when I have been visiting my family in the UK, because I cannot live without a good cup of tea! I noticed on the boxes I bought that they ask how people like their tea. I prefer a TIGHT SQUEEZE!

Best tea

5 stars

Best tea in the worl I would highly recommend pg tips original tea I would say brew for 3 minutes and serve with a splash of milk and serve with a few cheeky biscuits

Terrible Imitation

1 stars

Despite growing up with PG tips the so called original is a pale imitation of teas of the past. From the original through to the extra strong PG tips is now a unpalatable dire cup of dish water. I for one will never buy PG tips agai!

PG Tips Original

5 stars

Just tasted these for the first time ever. Can’t believe I haven’t found these before! By far the best tasting cup of tea.....ever!

Perfect brew

5 stars

I have been converted from my usual brand. Pg tips pyramid are so full of flavour, where the bag isn't flat like other brands the tea leafs have lots of room to move around to make the best brew ever in no time at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

PG Tips Original Pyramid

4 stars

After running out of tea st the office I decided to bring in my PG Tips pyramid teabags in and received positive reactions from my colleagues the taste is a huge improvement on our current brand and all agreed we will switch to these from now on [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

PG Tips Original

5 stars

Absolutely the best tea bags on the market. So full of flavour and doesn't take to long 1 to 2 minutes to brew a perfect cup of tea! Took the tea bags to work and have naw converted a few people to this brand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really loved the stuff!!

5 stars

Amazing tea bags and strong enough to give a decent brew without being too strong or too weak!! Really enjoyed them and now this is my new brand of tea bag. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 134 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

