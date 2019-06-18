Tesco Chicken & Chorizo Kebabs 272G

Waste of Money
really not worth the price very little chicken and even less chorizo
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 662kJ / 157kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (83%), Chorizo Pork Sausage (11%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Oregano], Sugar, Spices, Dried Glucose Syrup, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Parsley, Red Pepper, Thickener (Guar Gum), Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract, Smoke Flavouring, Flavouring.
Chorizo filled into non-UK pork casings.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.
Barbecue
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Caution This product contains raw meat. Important Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Always wash hands, utensils and surfaces thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer. If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and retest. The chorizo in this product may cause the chicken to appear pink after cooking. This is a natural occurrence and completely harmless.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5
Place kebabs on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 10 minutes. Turn and cook for a further 12 minutes.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from Spain
Pack contains 4 servings
272g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each kebab (59g**)
|Energy
|662kJ / 157kcal
|391kJ / 93kcal
|Fat
|5.0g
|2.9g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|1.0g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|26.4g
|15.6g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 272g typically weighs 236g.
|-
|-
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: This product contains sharp wooden skewers.The chorizo in this product may cause the chicken to appear pink after cooking.This is a natural occurrence and completely harmless.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
