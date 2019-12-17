Nestle Smarties Ice Cream Cones 6 X 70Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1241kJ

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour ice cream in a biscuit cone with mini Smarties* *Milk chocolate in a crisp sugar shell
  • Good to Know
  • Nestle ice cream have developed a great range of products for the whole family to enjoy. Why not try fab ice lolly with 82kcal per serving.
  • With Smarties in here
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 420ml

Information

Ingredients

Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream (Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum)), Biscuit Cone (17%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Glucose Syrup, Milk Protein), Mini Smarties® (12%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Oils (Shea Kernel, Palm), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Butter Oil (from Milk), Rice Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish, Black Carrot, Lemon, Hibiscus), Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup), Chocolate Flavour Coating (7%) (Coconut Oil, Sugar, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin))

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Keep frozenStore below -18°C For Best Before End see Side of Pack

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 cones

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
  • This product may stain

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • DL7 9UL.

Return to

  • Contact us on
  • 0808 100 56 56 (UK)
  • 1800937850 (ROI)
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Authorised distributor of Nestlé ice cream products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.
  • www.smarties.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 70ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer Serving**Reference Intake*
Energy 1241kJ715kJ498kJ8400kJ
-296kcal170kcal119kcal2000kcal
Fat 11.9g6.9g4.8g70g
of which: saturates 9.5g5.5g3.8g20g
Carbohydrate 42.5g24.5g17.1g260g
of which: sugars 28.8g16.6g11.6g90g
Fibre 0.8g0.5g0.3g-
Protein 4.0g2.3g1.6g50g
Salt 0.16g0.09g0.06g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One cone (70ml/40.3g)----
Pack contains 6 cones----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

View more safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets. This product may stain

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not nice

1 stars

I just don't like them.

Love these - a lovely sweet treat and not too high

5 stars

Love these - a lovely sweet treat and not too high in calories. Got it all - chocolate, ice cream, crunch!

