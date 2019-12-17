Nestle Smarties Ice Cream Cones 6 X 70Ml

Not nice
I just don't like them.
Love these - a lovely sweet treat and not too high
Love these - a lovely sweet treat and not too high in calories. Got it all - chocolate, ice cream, crunch!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1241kJ
Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream (Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum)), Biscuit Cone (17%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Glucose Syrup, Milk Protein), Mini Smarties® (12%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Oils (Shea Kernel, Palm), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Butter Oil (from Milk), Rice Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish, Black Carrot, Lemon, Hibiscus), Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup), Chocolate Flavour Coating (7%) (Coconut Oil, Sugar, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin))
Keep frozenStore below -18°C For Best Before End see Side of Pack
Pack contains 6 cones
6 x 70ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml
|Per Serving**
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|1241kJ
|715kJ
|498kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|296kcal
|170kcal
|119kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|11.9g
|6.9g
|4.8g
|70g
|of which: saturates
|9.5g
|5.5g
|3.8g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|42.5g
|24.5g
|17.1g
|260g
|of which: sugars
|28.8g
|16.6g
|11.6g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.5g
|0.3g
|-
|Protein
|4.0g
|2.3g
|1.6g
|50g
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.09g
|0.06g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**One cone (70ml/40.3g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets. This product may stain
