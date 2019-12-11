Tesco Lemon Meringue Cheesecake 840G

Please stop replacing really good unique items.
This item was really delicious so why is it hat tthe best items always get dropped from the shelves. Its so disappointing when items are replaced by bog standard Lemon Meringue Pies or just plain Lemon Cheesecake. I was really looking forward to getting these over the Christmas period. My grandchildren love them but looks like they are going to be disappointed this year..
Disappointing
Not a good lemon taste, nice combination with the meringue though
The best cheese cake
This was the most lovely cheese cake you could wish for, excellent value for money too, but Tesco have withdrawn it and many other things from there store which is a shame