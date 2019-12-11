By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lemon Meringue Cheesecake 840G

Tesco Lemon Meringue Cheesecake 840G
£ 3.00
£0.36/100g
1/10 of a pack
  • Energy922kJ 219kcal
    11%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars23.0g
    26%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1097kJ / 260kcal

Product Description

  • Baked lemon flavoured cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base, topped with meringue swirls.
  • A combination of two favourite puddings, our frozen Lemon Meringue Cheesecake is perfect for sharing with friends or family after dinner or as an anytime treat. Serving ten and defrosting in 3 hours, it is a great value dessert; crunchy, crumbly digestive biscuit base covered in a zesty baked lemon flavoured cheesecake and topped with crisp meringue.
  • Zesty cheesecake with piped meringue peaks for a sharp and sweet treat
  • Pack size: 840G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Meringue (16%)(Sugar, Water, Dried Egg White, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Calcium Alginate)), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Cream (Milk), Vegetable Margarine(Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Lemon Sauce (3%)(Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, Flavouring, Maize Starch), Brown Sugar, Maize Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 5-6 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

840g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1097kJ / 260kcal922kJ / 219kcal
Fat7.4g6.2g
Saturates3.5g2.9g
Carbohydrate41.5g34.9g
Sugars27.4g23.0g
Fibre0.9g0.7g
Protein6.6g5.5g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Please stop replacing really good unique items.

5 stars

This item was really delicious so why is it hat tthe best items always get dropped from the shelves. Its so disappointing when items are replaced by bog standard Lemon Meringue Pies or just plain Lemon Cheesecake. I was really looking forward to getting these over the Christmas period. My grandchildren love them but looks like they are going to be disappointed this year..

Disappointing

2 stars

Not a good lemon taste, nice combination with the meringue though

The best cheese cake

5 stars

This was the most lovely cheese cake you could wish for, excellent value for money too, but Tesco have withdrawn it and many other things from there store which is a shame

