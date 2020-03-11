Munchkin Miracle 360 Sippy Cup

Product Description
- Miracle 360° Cup Sippy Cup 296ml 12m+
- Top rack dishwasher safe
- 360 rim to drink from
- Helps promote healthy development
- Things You Should Know:
- 100% Leak proof. 100% Spill proof.
- 360° design - allows drinking anywhere around the rim.
- Spout free technology is better for teeth & helps transition to an open cup.
- Spill proof valve seals automatically after drinking.
- Removable valve for easy cleaning.
- Complies with EN 14350.
- Colours may vary, Pink and Blue available
- Soft silicone suave
- Just like an open cup, but with no spills!
- Liquid flows with a touch of the lip
- Reseals until the next sip
- Spoutless better for teeth
- Spill proof
- BPA free
- Touch of the lip
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
- For your childs safety and health.
- WARNING:
- Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use. Always refer to the instruction leaflet enclosed. The Valve enclosed is suitable for use with this cup only.
Importer address
- Munchkin Inc (imported by Lindam Ltd, European Division of Munnchkin Inc),
- Central House,
- Otley Road,
- Harrogate,
- North Yorkshire,
- HG3 1UF.
Return to
- Munchkin Inc (imported by Lindam Ltd, European Division of Munnchkin Inc),
- Central House,
- Otley Road,
- Harrogate,
- North Yorkshire,
- HG3 1UF.
- munchkin.com
Lower age limit
12 Months
Safety information
