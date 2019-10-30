By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pg Tips Extra Strong Pyramid 80S Teabags 232G

4.5(41)Write a review
Pg Tips Extra Strong Pyramid 80S Teabags 232G
Product Description

  • Black Tea
  • At PG tips, we have been making a quality tasting cuppa for 85 years. When it comes to tea, we know our stuff and that’s why PG tips is Britain’s No.1 tea brand. Our Pyramid® tea bags let our tea roam free. They act as a mini teapot allowing our finest tea leaves room to move and infuse to give you a great tasting cuppa, time after time. It's pyramid perfection.
  • PG tips are proud to say that we were the first tea in the UK to carry the Rainforest Alliance™ seal which means that we’re working to look after the environment and support our cherished tea farmers. Our tea is farmed by workers earning a decent wage, with access to good quality housing, medical care and education for their children. The best way to enjoy our tasty tea: Pop your Pyramid® tea bag into hot water and let it brew to your favourite strength. Add in a spoonful of sugar and a splash of milk if preferred. Mmm…
  • But wait there’s more, we have lots of other tasty brews for you to try. Want to cut the caffeine? Try our new Tasty Decaf tea blend which has a rich, rounded taste. Dairy-Free? Try our Perfect with Dairy-Free teabags which are specially blended for dairy alternatives. Like a strong tea? Make our Extra Strong tea bags your new everyday tea! Or indulge in something extra special with our delicious Gold blend - which is no ordinary tea!
  • If you love PG tips tea bags and loose tea and think it's the best black tea, don't keep it a secret! Write a review and share your favourite cuppa with the world. (Nielsen Data Black Tea Total Volume Sales MAT Feb 2017)
  • PG tips Extra Strong is a bold, bright and brilliant tea, just right for when you need that extra strong taste!
  • PG tips Pyramid® teabags are cleverly designed to give the tea leaves more room to move, releasing the great PG tips taste
  • To brew the perfect cuppa, pop your Pyramid® tea bag in hot water, let the flavour infuse for 1 – 2 minutes, add milk and sugar if preferred, then enjoy!
  • PG tips Extra Strong tea is made with tea leaves from Rainforest Alliance Certified Estates
  • We support our lovely tea farmers, ensuring that they earn just wages, with access to decent housing, medical care and education for their children
  • Why not try our other delicious teas? Like our ‘Tasty Decaf’ blend which has a rich, rounded taste, or ‘Perfect with Dairy-Free’ that’s specially blended for dairy-free alternatives
  • Pack size: 232g

Information

Ingredients

Black Tea

Storage

Cool, dry conditions.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Use one bag per cup. Add freshly boiled water and allow to infuse to your preferred strength.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • PG tips,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 454611 www.pgtips.co.uk

Return to

Net Contents

232g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving PreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)2 kJ59 kJ4 kJ1%
Energy (kcal)<1 kcal14 kcal<1 kcal1%
Fat (g)0 g0.5 g0 g0%
of which saturates (g)0 g0.3 g0 g0%
Carbohydrate (g)<0.01 g1.4 g<0.01 g0%
of which sugars (g)0 g1.4 g0 g0%
Fibre (g)0 g00 g0%
Protein (g)0.1 g1.1 g0.2 g0.4%
Salt (g)0 g<0.01 g0 g0%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

41 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Good flavour BUT bags leak

3 stars

These would have got 5 stars BUT recently (Sept/Oct 2019) the teabags have been breaking open while brewing. We've been using them for several years and the flavour is excellent, but the bags can no longer be trusted. I hope this is a temporary fault or we'll be changing brand.

I love it so much

5 stars

I like really strong tea and this one is very good!!!!!!!!!!!!

pg tips just got even better

5 stars

i normally only use pg tips but these extra strong ones are so nice i will be changing to them, my husband usually drinks coffee and these bags have got him hooked. So full of flavour and even taste just as good if the milk is added to the cup before the water [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hot and Strong Just how I like it

5 stars

These T-bags did everything they promised the colour a lovely caramel and flavour was lovely and strong with no metallic aftertaste. If a strong cuppa is your favourite tipple then this one is defiantly for you [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

PG Tips extra strong tea bags

5 stars

Very impressed with this product makes a very nice strong cup of tea perfect for my 11 year old that however hard she tries she usually makes very weak tea but when she used the extra strong tea bags it was a nice flavour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Strong and tasty!!

4 stars

We've been using these for a couple of weeks now. Firstly, really impressed that the bag itself was really sturdy - not at all flimsy. The box is not too big and fits easily with my other groceries. Unlike some bags, this one does not need leaving in the cup for a long time to make a tasty cup of tea... And my colleagues also agreed that they might even switch brands!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

PG tips Extra Strong pyramid tea bags

5 stars

Enjoy a good strong tasty cup of tea fast? These Pyramid tea bags give a great flavour in a very short space of time and with a lovely flavour that isn't bitter to taste. A lovely cup of tea produced. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty Teatime

5 stars

I was very pleased with the amount of good strong tea a bag actually produced. It wasn't necessary to double dip and swirl the teabag and we got more than one cup from one bag which I shared with friends. Well done PG they were fantastic. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

EXCELLENT CUPPA

5 stars

Perfect x excellent teabags, you dont get the teabag taste. Leave it to brew for the perfect cuppa. Reasonably priced and excellent value for money [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super strong & Tasty

4 stars

We love a proper brew in this house. None of your weak, milky teas - You should be almost able to stand your spoon up in your cup. These PG Tips Strong Tea Bags really hit the spot - You don't have to leave the teabag in the cup for too long while your tea stews, therefore giving the drink that metallic taste and frankly a cold brew. Easy to remove from the cup teabag and handy sized pack of 80 would make ideal for taking to work. As someone who is highly mistrusting of other people making their cup of tea, I would trust even the teen daughter to make a success of this cuppa! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

