Pg Tips Extra Strong Pyramid 80S Teabags 232G

Good flavour BUT bags leak
These would have got 5 stars BUT recently (Sept/Oct 2019) the teabags have been breaking open while brewing. We've been using them for several years and the flavour is excellent, but the bags can no longer be trusted. I hope this is a temporary fault or we'll be changing brand.
I love it so much
I like really strong tea and this one is very good!!!!!!!!!!!!
pg tips just got even better
i normally only use pg tips but these extra strong ones are so nice i will be changing to them, my husband usually drinks coffee and these bags have got him hooked. So full of flavour and even taste just as good if the milk is added to the cup before the water [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Hot and Strong Just how I like it
These T-bags did everything they promised the colour a lovely caramel and flavour was lovely and strong with no metallic aftertaste. If a strong cuppa is your favourite tipple then this one is defiantly for you [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
PG Tips extra strong tea bags
Very impressed with this product makes a very nice strong cup of tea perfect for my 11 year old that however hard she tries she usually makes very weak tea but when she used the extra strong tea bags it was a nice flavour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Strong and tasty!!
We've been using these for a couple of weeks now. Firstly, really impressed that the bag itself was really sturdy - not at all flimsy. The box is not too big and fits easily with my other groceries. Unlike some bags, this one does not need leaving in the cup for a long time to make a tasty cup of tea... And my colleagues also agreed that they might even switch brands!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
PG tips Extra Strong pyramid tea bags
Enjoy a good strong tasty cup of tea fast? These Pyramid tea bags give a great flavour in a very short space of time and with a lovely flavour that isn't bitter to taste. A lovely cup of tea produced. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tasty Teatime
I was very pleased with the amount of good strong tea a bag actually produced. It wasn't necessary to double dip and swirl the teabag and we got more than one cup from one bag which I shared with friends. Well done PG they were fantastic. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
EXCELLENT CUPPA
Perfect x excellent teabags, you dont get the teabag taste. Leave it to brew for the perfect cuppa. Reasonably priced and excellent value for money [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Super strong & Tasty
We love a proper brew in this house. None of your weak, milky teas - You should be almost able to stand your spoon up in your cup. These PG Tips Strong Tea Bags really hit the spot - You don't have to leave the teabag in the cup for too long while your tea stews, therefore giving the drink that metallic taste and frankly a cold brew. Easy to remove from the cup teabag and handy sized pack of 80 would make ideal for taking to work. As someone who is highly mistrusting of other people making their cup of tea, I would trust even the teen daughter to make a success of this cuppa! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]