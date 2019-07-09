Magnum White Ice Cream 4 X 110Ml

White magnum ice cream
I love that the fact the ice cream that is coated with while chocolate thought the ice cream is rich and cream.Also I like that you can tell it made with vinalla pods in the ice cream and it look like they put good ingredients in product.
Ice cream and white chocolate. Yummy in my tummy
Great. For. A treat ice cream and white chocolate what else do you want on a. Summer day
Delecious ice cream
I love the product despite that fact that the box had only 3 whereas package says 4
Magnum White Ice Cream Bars
My husbands favorite - but impossible to find at any of my previous sources. I will check out Target. Thank you.
Hillary
Who can't refuse a Magnum white ice cream - got to be tried to know!
By far my favourite ice cream
I absolutely adore Magnum White Ice Cream, whether as a snack on the go or chilling with friends at a BBQ, whenever we pull these out of the freezer they're soon snaffled up! With the perfect blend of vanilla bean ice cream and crisp white chocolate, they're ideal for anyone looking for a tasty treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Noo’s mummy
Wow! the Magnum white chocolate ice creams are like heaven on a stick. They are so creamy and the balance of sweetness to perfect. I would definitely recommend these to anyone looking for a satisfying treat. If you buy a multipack, make sure that you find a safe place in the freezer as there is no way you want to share. I will be keeping these hiddde. Just for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Velvety goodness
Magnum white is a seriously luxurious velvety rich vanilla ice cream encased in a thick white cracking chocolate shell.What better way to enjoy this smooth creamy luxury ice cream than a lovely sunny day. This is a winner in my family! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yum yum yum
The packaging is perfectly sufficient, it tells you how many are in a box, the ingredients and nutritional information are clear to see and read and the fancy writing reflects the quality of the product. It is pleasing to the eye with a luxury theme and simple but classic pictures of the ice cream inside. My personal experience was what i have grown to expect with Magnum ice-creams; tasty, smooth chocolate that gives off that satisfying crack when you first bite into the chocolate to expose the fluffy vanilla ice-cream. From the first bite of the chocolate to the ice-cream on the stick i am always 100% satisfied with Magnums. I would always highly recommend Magnum ice-cream to my friends and family as i am always confident that they deliver such high quality and consistently tasty ice-creams. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I love it!
I think the Magnum White Ice Cream is really good, from the delicious outside layer of white chocolate to the cool vanilla inside, this is the best ice cream you can have in the summer. A tasty outside of delicious white chocolate to the suprise inside , which is the ice cream itself. These are absolutely amazing and me and my family love it. These will stay with us forever. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]