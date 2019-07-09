Magnum White Ice Cream 4 X 110Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Vanilla ice cream and white chocolate (26%)
  • Magnum White chocolate ice cream (4 x 110ml). Delicious and playful. Vanilla ice cream wrapped in cracking Magnum white chocolate for a perfectly balanced sweetness. Our philosophy: Since 1989, Pleasure Seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Thick Chocolate. Velvety ice cream. The perfect balance. Magnum never stopped working, adding new flavours. New textures. We love film, we love fashion. We believe a day without pleasure is a day lost. So make time to indulge in a little glamour. Our chocolate: We’re working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Magnum also has a wide range of ice creams: Magnum Classic, Magnum White Chocolate, Magnum Double Chocolate, Magnum Double Caramel, Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White and many others. Which one will satisfy your indulgence? Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It's about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the way. Have you tried Magnum Tubs? The unique Magnum experience with cracking chocolate and velvety ice cream in a tub #madetobebroken
  • Magnum White chocolate ice cream (4 x 110ml)
  • Delicious and playful, vanilla ice cream wrapped in cracking Magnum White chocolate, perfectly balanced sweetness
  • 4 ice cream sticks x 110ml
  • Gluten Free
  • Frozen ice cream to be stored at -18˚C
  • Magnum chocolate uses Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
  • Pack size: 440ml

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter¹, whole MILK powder, whey concentrate (MILK), coconut oil, glucose syrup, glucose-fructose syrup, BUTTER oil, emulsifiers (E471, E442, E476), stabilisers (E410, E412, E407), vanilla bean pieces, flavourings, colours (E160a). Gluten free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Storage

Storage temperature -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Net Contents

440 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1259 kJ904 kJ995 kJ12%
Energy (kcal)300 kcal215 kcal237 kcal12%
Fat (g)17 g12 g13 g19%
of which saturates (g)12 g8.9 g9.5 g48%
Carbohydrate (g)33 g24 g26 g10%
of which sugars (g)31 g22 g24 g27%
Protein (g)3.5 g2.5 g2.8 g6%
Salt (g)0.17 g0.12 g0.13 g2%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 110 ml. ( Pack contains 4 portions )----

112 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

White magnum ice cream

5 stars

I love that the fact the ice cream that is coated with while chocolate thought the ice cream is rich and cream.Also I like that you can tell it made with vinalla pods in the ice cream and it look like they put good ingredients in product.

Ice cream and white chocolate. Yummy in my tummy

5 stars

Great. For. A treat ice cream and white chocolate what else do you want on a. Summer day

Delecious ice cream

2 stars

I love the product despite that fact that the box had only 3 whereas package says 4

Magnum White Ice Cream Bars

5 stars

My husbands favorite - but impossible to find at any of my previous sources. I will check out Target. Thank you.

Hillary

5 stars

Who can't refuse a Magnum white ice cream - got to be tried to know!

By far my favourite ice cream

5 stars

I absolutely adore Magnum White Ice Cream, whether as a snack on the go or chilling with friends at a BBQ, whenever we pull these out of the freezer they're soon snaffled up! With the perfect blend of vanilla bean ice cream and crisp white chocolate, they're ideal for anyone looking for a tasty treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Noo’s mummy

5 stars

Wow! the Magnum white chocolate ice creams are like heaven on a stick. They are so creamy and the balance of sweetness to perfect. I would definitely recommend these to anyone looking for a satisfying treat. If you buy a multipack, make sure that you find a safe place in the freezer as there is no way you want to share. I will be keeping these hiddde. Just for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Velvety goodness

5 stars

Magnum white is a seriously luxurious velvety rich vanilla ice cream encased in a thick white cracking chocolate shell.What better way to enjoy this smooth creamy luxury ice cream than a lovely sunny day. This is a winner in my family! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum yum yum

5 stars

The packaging is perfectly sufficient, it tells you how many are in a box, the ingredients and nutritional information are clear to see and read and the fancy writing reflects the quality of the product. It is pleasing to the eye with a luxury theme and simple but classic pictures of the ice cream inside. My personal experience was what i have grown to expect with Magnum ice-creams; tasty, smooth chocolate that gives off that satisfying crack when you first bite into the chocolate to expose the fluffy vanilla ice-cream. From the first bite of the chocolate to the ice-cream on the stick i am always 100% satisfied with Magnums. I would always highly recommend Magnum ice-cream to my friends and family as i am always confident that they deliver such high quality and consistently tasty ice-creams. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love it!

5 stars

I think the Magnum White Ice Cream is really good, from the delicious outside layer of white chocolate to the cool vanilla inside, this is the best ice cream you can have in the summer. A tasty outside of delicious white chocolate to the suprise inside , which is the ice cream itself. These are absolutely amazing and me and my family love it. These will stay with us forever. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 112 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

