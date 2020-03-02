By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gillette Venus Snap Women's Portable Razor

5(697)Write a review
£ 10.00
£10.00/each
  • Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Snap is a portable compact women’s razor which easily fits into your purse, travel or gym bag. With 5 diamond-like coated blades and a water activated ribbon of moisture, it gives you an extra smooth shave on the go. Because life happens in an instant – be smooth in a snap.
  • Compact women's razor for on-the-go smooth skin
  • Razor with 5 diamond‐like coated razor blades, perfectly balanced, glide over your skin
  • The water-activated ribbon of moisture around the blade helps protect from nicks & cuts
  • Any Venus blade fits any Venus razor handle, except Simply Venus

Information

Ingredients

Lubrastrip: PEG-115M; PEG-7M; PEG-100; Silica; Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice; Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate; Tocopheryl Acetate; Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite; Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil; Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil; BHT; Glycol, Ribbon of moisture: PEG-115M; PEG-7M; PEG-100; Silica; Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate; Tocopheryl Acetate; Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite; Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil; Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil; BHT; Glycol

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach of children.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

View more safety information

Keep out of reach of children.

697 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

Thought i would try this out since i keep slicing my legs with desposibles and been in love with it since, i wish i hadnt waited this long before trying one out

Great!

4 stars

I like using this little razor. I take this on holiday with me as it is convenient in size. It gives me a close shave and makes my skin very soft after shaving. The razor glides easily through my hairs.

Excellent!

5 stars

The best little friend you can take anywhere and everywhere! SUPER handy and doesn't take up any space at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Useful and compact ideal for popping in your case for weekends away

Very handy!

4 stars

Very handy size to have on the go, especially when the weather improves half way through the day and you want to be able to wear a sleeveless top or a skirt. Left my legs and underarms very silk and smooth and was pleased with the results. Helpful to have the travel case as well. I found it gets quite sticky and stringy when it has been left to dry and you have not used it in a few days, so I did have to peel it off of the travel case. Otherwise the product did exactly what it needed to

Excellent!

5 stars

One of the best razors. Very easy to use. Very sharp and leaves skin so smooth and with none hair. Love it so much!!!!

Excellent!

5 stars

Bought this razor to take on holiday. It has a full size head so you always get a close shave and comes with a case too. The handle is easy to manoeuvre around.

Good!

3 stars

Ive used venus razors for years and love them I know this razors is designed to take less space on your travels and on that not its 10/10 for the effectiveness, however my only constructive criticism is that it's slips out of your hands as it's so small and not as versatile leaving my legs looking like they went through the shredder 7/10 due to that issue alone but all their other products I cannot recommend them enough

Excellent!

5 stars

Definitely the one for taking away with you,and so easy to use ,has a good grip for those like me with a disabilities.

Silky smooth finish

5 stars

Great razor ,won this in the review and wow does a nice smooth clean shave close to the skin , no cuts and also great for travel small and compact couldn't ask for any thing better [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

