Gillette Venus Snap Women's Portable Razor

Excellent!
Thought i would try this out since i keep slicing my legs with desposibles and been in love with it since, i wish i hadnt waited this long before trying one out
Great!
I like using this little razor. I take this on holiday with me as it is convenient in size. It gives me a close shave and makes my skin very soft after shaving. The razor glides easily through my hairs.
Excellent!
The best little friend you can take anywhere and everywhere! SUPER handy and doesn't take up any space at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Useful and compact ideal for popping in your case for weekends away
Very handy!
Very handy size to have on the go, especially when the weather improves half way through the day and you want to be able to wear a sleeveless top or a skirt. Left my legs and underarms very silk and smooth and was pleased with the results. Helpful to have the travel case as well. I found it gets quite sticky and stringy when it has been left to dry and you have not used it in a few days, so I did have to peel it off of the travel case. Otherwise the product did exactly what it needed to
Excellent!
One of the best razors. Very easy to use. Very sharp and leaves skin so smooth and with none hair. Love it so much!!!!
Excellent!
Bought this razor to take on holiday. It has a full size head so you always get a close shave and comes with a case too. The handle is easy to manoeuvre around.
Good!
Ive used venus razors for years and love them I know this razors is designed to take less space on your travels and on that not its 10/10 for the effectiveness, however my only constructive criticism is that it's slips out of your hands as it's so small and not as versatile leaving my legs looking like they went through the shredder 7/10 due to that issue alone but all their other products I cannot recommend them enough
Excellent!
Definitely the one for taking away with you,and so easy to use ,has a good grip for those like me with a disabilities.
Silky smooth finish
Great razor ,won this in the review and wow does a nice smooth clean shave close to the skin , no cuts and also great for travel small and compact couldn't ask for any thing better [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]