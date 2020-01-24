Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Razor

Excellent!
Really like these blades. They give a close shave and moisture at the same time. You can also use any handle with them.
I have tried other razors,they haven’t even come anywhere near to venus.
This is easily the best razor I've bought in a long time. No leftover random stubble and no irritated skin either.
Gillette Venus Embrace Razor Blade Refills are good but the only thing I have to say is they are not cheep to buy They do the job and that's why I use them even if I have to pay a little extra than other makes. I like the make always do what I want and leaves my skin soft and smooth
Gillette Venus Embrace Women's Razor one I use the most in my bathroom . It is a close shave and it removes the smallest hair and leave my legs soft and smooth. 10/10 again for this one
This is one of my favorite blades from the range .i always feel confident to use this without worrying about nicking my skin
Very good, leaves ur legs silky smooth after shaving. Little bit expensive but can find on offer which is always nice if you on the tight budget but still want to spoil yourself a little bit as every women deserves nice and smooth legs.
Very good, highly recommend easy to use easy to apply to handle.
Venus razor blades
Picked up a pack of these razor blades for sensitive skin found them excelling they glide smoothly along the skin leaving no hairs definatly a fabalous product from the Venus range.like the fact that you have different ranges for the skin .so I would would recommend trying them out next time your doing your shopping and are looking for razor blades
Super for sensitive skin
I tried Embrace razor for sensitive skin. I had no rash or reddening of my skin after using this product. A good clean shave and the razor glides over my skin so easy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]