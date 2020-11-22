By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Battered Onion Rings 375G

Tesco Free From Battered Onion Rings 375G
£ 2.00
£5.34/kg

3 typical onion rings
  • Energy796kJ 191kcal
    10%
  • Fat10.8g
    15%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars4.6g
    5%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1263kJ

Product Description

  • Onion rings in a gluten free coating.
  • Pack size: 375G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Onion (50%), Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Water, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Gram Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids). 

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C / 200°C Fan / Gas 7 18-20 mins Place the onion rings evenly in a single layer on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • For best results always cook from frozen.
  • Remove all packaging.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

375g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 typical onion rings (63g)
Energy1263kJ796kJ302kcal191kcal
Fat17.2g10.8g
Saturates1.6g1.0g
Carbohydrate33.2g20.9g
Sugars7.3g4.6g
Fibre1.9g1.2g
Protein2.8g1.8g
Salt0.5g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

16 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Very tasty, disappointed they aren’t in stock.

5 stars

These were so tasty! I was told by customer services months ago that these were coming back and still no sign of them. So disappointed, at least make normal onion rings gluten free! Very disappointed in Tesco, it’s not fair on individuals who have health conditions and can’t eat normal food. Please bring them back!

BRING THEM BACK!!!!!

5 stars

Brilliant product, every bit as good as non g/f products. Bring them back please.

BRING THEM BACK!!!

5 stars

Please bring these back, it’s ridiculous how many gluten free lines Tesco has stopped doing, no longer catering for gluten free people. My coeliac daughter is gutted!!!!

Better than a standard Onion Ring - get them back!

5 stars

Better than a standard Onion Ring - bring them back. We always served these to Non GF eating persons as well as GF persons. Used for large events and they always were a show winner. Bring them back, package them, not as GF, but mark them as GF, and they will wipe the market!

Bring Back ASAP

5 stars

Please bring these back and 7 year old is devastated. This is one of the best gluten/wheat free products you have.

Please bring these back!

5 stars

Please please please bring these back! My teenage son has Coeliac Disease so were the only ones he could eat. We switched as a family to these as we much prefer them to normal onion rings. Crispy and tasty and was always out of stock due to being so popular. Why would they be discontinued?? Come on Tesco, do the right thing and please bring them back!

Love these but always seem to be out of stock

5 stars

Love these but always seem to be out of stock

So delicious. Please bring this product back!

5 stars

Yesterday I went looking for these at Pitsea Tesco’s and was so disappointed they weren’t available. These are the only gluten free/vegan onion rings I’ve been in able to eat in 7 years - please, please bring them back! They were delicious.

Amazing product

5 stars

Amazing onion rings. So good you wouldnt know they are gluten free.....really missing them. Are tesco bringing them back?

Awesome

5 stars

Best onion rings i’ve ever tasted.

