Tesco Free From Battered Onion Rings 375G

Very tasty, disappointed they aren’t in stock.
These were so tasty! I was told by customer services months ago that these were coming back and still no sign of them. So disappointed, at least make normal onion rings gluten free! Very disappointed in Tesco, it’s not fair on individuals who have health conditions and can’t eat normal food. Please bring them back!
BRING THEM BACK!!!!!
Brilliant product, every bit as good as non g/f products. Bring them back please.
BRING THEM BACK!!!
Please bring these back, it’s ridiculous how many gluten free lines Tesco has stopped doing, no longer catering for gluten free people. My coeliac daughter is gutted!!!!
Better than a standard Onion Ring - get them back!
Better than a standard Onion Ring - bring them back. We always served these to Non GF eating persons as well as GF persons. Used for large events and they always were a show winner. Bring them back, package them, not as GF, but mark them as GF, and they will wipe the market!
Bring Back ASAP
Please bring these back and 7 year old is devastated. This is one of the best gluten/wheat free products you have.
Please bring these back!
Please please please bring these back! My teenage son has Coeliac Disease so were the only ones he could eat. We switched as a family to these as we much prefer them to normal onion rings. Crispy and tasty and was always out of stock due to being so popular. Why would they be discontinued?? Come on Tesco, do the right thing and please bring them back!
Love these but always seem to be out of stock
So delicious. Please bring this product back!
Yesterday I went looking for these at Pitsea Tesco’s and was so disappointed they weren’t available. These are the only gluten free/vegan onion rings I’ve been in able to eat in 7 years - please, please bring them back! They were delicious.
Amazing product
Amazing onion rings. So good you wouldnt know they are gluten free.....really missing them. Are tesco bringing them back?
Awesome
Best onion rings i’ve ever tasted.