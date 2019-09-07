By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Clearwipes Lens Cleaners Micro Fibre

1(1)Write a review
Clearwipes Lens Cleaners Micro Fibre
Product Description

  • Pre-Moistened Soft Wipes
  • Just wipe and leave your lens with a beautiful shine.
  • Pre-moistened wipes, but need no re-wiping with a dry cloth.
  • Size: 3 7/8"x 5 7/8" / 10cm x 15cm
  • Uses microfibre technology
  • Removes dust and grease
  • Quick drying
  • Doesn't leave streaks
  • Superior cleaning power

Information

Ingredients

Isopropyl Alcohol, Water, Fragrance

Produce of

Made in Japan

Preparation and Usage

  • Uses
  • Eyeglasses, sunglasses, ski and other goggles, cell phone screens, TV/computer screens (excluding liquid crystal screens), wrist watch glasses
  • Directions
  • 1. Open pack and remove wipe.
  • 2. Unfold wipe and lightly wipe to remove dust and grease. If sand or other coarse materials are on the lenses, first rinse the lenses with water.
  • 3. Lenses dry instantly for a streak-free shine.

Warnings

  • Warnings
  • Do not use internally. Keep out of reach of children. Do not use on eyes. Not for use with contact lenses. Do not use on frames made of tortoise shell or gems. Do not use if rash or skin irritation is present. Do not use on lenses with scratched or damaged surfaces or with peeling or flaking coating. May cause deterioration of lenses. Flammable; keep away from open flame.

Distributor address

  • Kobayashi Healthcare, LLC,
  • P.O. Box 2527,
  • Dalton,
  • GA 30722,

Return to

  • www.kobashihealthcare.com

Net Contents

20 x Wipes

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Useless

1 stars

Complete waste of time and money. The cloths are dry and all they do is smear the lenses.

