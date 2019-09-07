Clearwipes Lens Cleaners Micro Fibre

Useless
Complete waste of time and money. The cloths are dry and all they do is smear the lenses.
Isopropyl Alcohol, Water, Fragrance
Made in Japan
20 x Wipes
Warnings Do not use internally. Keep out of reach of children. Do not use on eyes. Not for use with contact lenses. Do not use on frames made of tortoise shell or gems. Do not use if rash or skin irritation is present. Do not use on lenses with scratched or damaged surfaces or with peeling or flaking coating. May cause deterioration of lenses. Flammable; keep away from open flame.
