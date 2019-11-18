By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Strawberry & Vanilla Cones 4 X 120Ml

5(5)Write a review
We'll donate 10p to the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation

£ 2.25
£0.47/100ml

One cone
  • Energy866kJ 206kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.9g
    13%
  • Saturates8.0g
    40%
  • Sugars17.2g
    19%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1155kJ / 275kcal

Product Description

  • Dairy free strawberry and vanilla iced dessert with a strawberry flavoured sauce in a gluten free maize cone.
  • Smooth strawberry and vanilla iced dessert with strawberry flavoured sauce
  • Pack size: 480ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Maize Flour, Strawberry Flavoured Sauce (9%) [Water, Strawberry Puree, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate, Thickener (Carob Gum), Black Carrot and Hibiscus Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)], Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (7%), Lupin Protein Isolate, Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Strawberry Puree (1.5%), Dextrose, Maize Starch, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Calcium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Flavourings, Salt, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Colour (Carotenes), Vanilla Pod Powder. 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 120ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cone (75 g)
Energy1155kJ / 275kcal866kJ / 206kcal
Fat11.9g8.9g
Saturates10.6g8.0g
Carbohydrate39.4g29.6g
Sugars22.9g17.2g
Fibre1.1g0.8g
Protein2.1g1.6g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

My favourites!

5 stars

My favourites!

Made my Grandaughter's day

5 stars

Got these for my Grandaughter. She loved them and for a change she didn't feel different from the other children as they all wanted her cornet to. Tesco please restock as soon as possible

Dairy Free fantastic

5 stars

Really tasty we are waiting to come back in stock

Family favourite!

5 stars

These ‘free from’ ice cream cones were loved by all the family and I can’t believe that they have been unavailable for so long!! Please bring them back Tesco’s !!

Best Dairy & Gluten Free cornettos!

5 stars

These are hands down the best gluten free and dairy free cones I've had in a long time!

