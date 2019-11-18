Tesco Free From Strawberry & Vanilla Cones 4 X 120Ml

My favourites!
My favourites!
Made my Grandaughter's day
Got these for my Grandaughter. She loved them and for a change she didn't feel different from the other children as they all wanted her cornet to. Tesco please restock as soon as possible
Dairy Free fantastic
Really tasty we are waiting to come back in stock
Family favourite!
These ‘free from’ ice cream cones were loved by all the family and I can’t believe that they have been unavailable for so long!! Please bring them back Tesco’s !!
Best Dairy & Gluten Free cornettos!
These are hands down the best gluten free and dairy free cones I've had in a long time!