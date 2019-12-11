By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hula Hoops Meaty 6X24g

image 1 of Hula Hoops Meaty 6X24g
£ 1.70
£1.19/100g

Product Description

  • Barbecue Beef Flavour Potato Rings Original Salted Potato Rings Roast Chicken Flavour Potato Rings
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Our Promise to You...
  • Hula Hoops are cooked with 100% sunflower oil and are completely free from all artificial flavours, colours and MSG. Of course they still taste as great as ever!
  • Why not try... Original or Variety
  • Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 144g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten
  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

24g pack = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 526078 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 620415
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

6 x 24g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potato (Potato Starch & Dried Potato), Sunflower Oil (24%), Rice Flour, Roast Chicken Flavour [Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Salt, Corn Flour, Dried Onion, Dried Yeast, Sugar, Dried Garlic, Dried Palm Fat (contains Milk Protein, Glucose Syrup), Natural Flavourings, Potassium Chloride, Colour: Paprika Extract, Spice Extract], Maize Flour, Natural Flavouring [contains Potassium Chloride, Wheat Flour, Dried Yeast Extract, Ground Sage], Salt

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten
    • Contains: Milk, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    24g pack = 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 24g Pack
    Energy 2113kJ507kJ
    -505kcal121kcal
    Fat 24g5.8g
    of which Saturates 2.3g0.6g
    Carbohydrate 66g16g
    of which Sugars 1.6g<0.5g
    Fibre 2.4g0.6g
    Protein 3.9g0.9g
    Salt 1.8g0.43g
    24g pack = 1 serving--
  • Each 24g pack contains
    • Energy502kJ 120kcal
      6%
    • Fat5.8g
      8%
    • Saturates0.6g
      3%
    • Sugars<0.5g
      <1%
    • Salt0.53g
      9%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2091kJ

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potato (Potato Starch & Dried Potato), Sunflower Oil (24%), Rice Flour, Barbecue Beef Flavour [Salt, Rice Flour, Dried Yeast Extract, Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Onion, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Natural Flavourings, Dried Tomato, Colour: Paprika Extract], Maize Flour, Natural Flavouring [contains Potassium Chloride, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dried Onion], Salt

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten
    • Contains: Milk, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    24g pack = 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 24g Pack
    Energy 2091kJ502kJ
    -500kcal120kcal
    Fat 24g5.8g
    of which Saturates 2.3g0.6g
    Carbohydrate 65g16g
    of which Sugars 1.2g<0.5g
    Fibre 2.2g0.5g
    Protein 3.8g0.9g
    Salt 2.2g0.53g
    24g pack = 1 serving--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Potato (Potato Starch & Dried Potato), Sunflower Oil (24%), Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Salt, Potassium Chloride

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten
    • Contains: Milk, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    24g pack = 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 24g Pack
    Energy 2106kJ505kJ
    -503kcal121kcal
    Fat 24g5.8g
    of which Saturates 2.3g0.6g
    Carbohydrate 66g16g
    of which Sugars 0.6g<0.5g
    Fibre 2.3g0.6g
    Protein 3.4g0.8g
    Salt 1.4g0.34g
    24g pack = 1 serving--

