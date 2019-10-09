By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kp Hula Hoops Salt & Vinegar 6X24g

4(2)Write a review
image 1 of Kp Hula Hoops Salt & Vinegar 6X24g
£ 1.70
£1.19/100g
Each 24g pack contains
  • Energy509kJ 122kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.48g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2122kJ

Product Description

  • Salt & Vinegar Flavour Potato Rings
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Our Promise to you...
  • Hula Hoops are cooked with 100% sunflower oil and are completely free from all artificial flavours, colours and MSG. Of course they still taste as great as ever!
  • Why not try... Original or BBQ Beef
  • Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 144g

Information

Ingredients

Potato (Potato Starch & Dried Potato), Sunflower Oil (24%), Rice Flour, Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Natural Flavourings, Salt, Acid: Citric Acid, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Dried Yeast Extract], Maize Flour, Potassium Chloride, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

24g pack = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 526078 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 620415
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

6 x 24g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 24g Pack
Energy 2122kJ509kJ
-507kcal122kcal
Fat 24g5.8g
of which Saturates 2.3g0.6g
Carbohydrate 66g16g
of which Sugars 1.1g<0.5g
Fibre 2.2g0.5g
Protein 3.4g0.8g
Salt 2.0g0.48g
24g pack = 1 serving--

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

normal crisps

3 stars

normal crisps

My 6 year old son’s favourite snack.

5 stars

My 6 year old son’s favourite snack.

