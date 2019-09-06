Kp Hula Hoops Bbq Beef 6X24g

Decent amount in each bag ,these are a lunch box f
Decent amount in each bag ,these are a lunch box favourite in our house , they have a nice and meaty flavour and are super crunchy
Potato (Potato Starch & Dried Potato), Sunflower Oil (24%), Rice Flour, Barbecue Beef Flavour [Salt, Rice Flour, Dried Yeast Extract, Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Onion, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Natural Flavourings, Dried Tomato, Colour: Paprika Extract], Maize Flour, Natural Flavouring [contains Potassium Chloride, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dried Onion], Salt
Store in a cool, dry place.
24g pack = 1 serving
6 x 24g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 24g Pack
|Energy
|2091kJ
|502kJ
|-
|500kcal
|120kcal
|Fat
|24g
|5.8g
|of which Saturates
|2.3g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|65g
|16g
|of which Sugars
|1.2g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.8g
|0.9g
|Salt
|2.2g
|0.53g
|-
|-
