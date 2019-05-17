By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Prawn Cocktail 170G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Prawn Cocktail 170G
£ 2.55
£15.00/kg
1/2 of a pot
  • Energy1036kJ 250kcal
    13%
  • Fat22.1g
    32%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1218kJ / 294kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and peeled coldwater prawns (Pandalus borealis) with a sauce made from mayonnaise, double cream, sherry, brandy, tomatoes, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce.
  • Large North Atlantic prawns layered with a rich Marie Rose sauce made with sherry and brandy. Responsibly sourced. Our wild caught prawns are responsibly sourced from the icy seas of the North West Atlantic. The prawns in this product come from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • *Large North Atlantic prawns layered with a rich Marie Rose sauce made with sherry and brandy.
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Prawns (Crustacean) (54%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Double Cream (Milk) (3.5%), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sugar, Salt, Sherry (0.9%), Brandy (0.8%), Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Mustard Flour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Worcestershire Sauce [Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion Purée, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Clove, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée], White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain fish and molluscs.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using prawns

Preparation and Usage

  • This product is ready to eat, stir before serving.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.Caution: Contains alcohol..

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pot (85g)
Energy1218kJ / 294kcal1036kJ / 250kcal
Fat26.0g22.1g
Saturates5.7g4.8g
Carbohydrate3.8g3.2g
Sugars1.8g1.5g
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein11.0g9.4g
Salt1.3g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.Caution: Contains alcohol..

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolutely divine.

5 stars

Large, meaty, succulent prawns enrobed in a delicious Rose Marie sauce. Highly recommended.

did not know about the sherry or brandy until my h

3 stars

did not know about the sherry or brandy until my husband try it he did he told me about it so I said r u sure he said yes so I checked it again after he eating it and look on the front saw it had alcohol could u put more detail on the front of it or please could u let people know it has Alcohol because my husband can't have this one as I had 2 keep my eye's on him all day

Not the finest I've had.

3 stars

If this is the standard of your finest products now, I would hate to eat the normal range. Very watery sauce, not much flavour. 3* is generous.

EXCELLENT

5 stars

Excellent. The prawns are nice, the sauce creamy and delicious, altogether very good and recommended.

The best I have ever tasted.

5 stars

A regular on my weekly order.

