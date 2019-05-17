Tesco Finest Prawn Cocktail 170G

Absolutely divine.
Large, meaty, succulent prawns enrobed in a delicious Rose Marie sauce. Highly recommended.
did not know about the sherry or brandy until my husband try it he did he told me about it so I said r u sure he said yes so I checked it again after he eating it and look on the front saw it had alcohol could u put more detail on the front of it or please could u let people know it has Alcohol because my husband can't have this one as I had 2 keep my eye's on him all day
Not the finest I've had.
If this is the standard of your finest products now, I would hate to eat the normal range. Very watery sauce, not much flavour. 3* is generous.
EXCELLENT
Excellent. The prawns are nice, the sauce creamy and delicious, altogether very good and recommended.
The best I have ever tasted.
A regular on my weekly order.