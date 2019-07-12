Tesco 2 Yellow Fin Sole Lemon & Parsley 250G

Beautiful Not over covered in crumbs, light to eat
Beautiful Not over covered in crumbs, light to eat, great with just a lemon wedge.
WHY ?Tesco Can not make their Crumb batter BETTER?
Too much wheat flour and so much you can not taste the fish. Please Tesco make a gluten free one that does taste!. Why can Birds Eye and Youngs do a Great bread crumb batter and a Grt Battered Fish product; without taking the flavour away from the Fish?
These are yummy and delicious with potato croquettes and peas. Easy to cook in the oven and make a great meal
Although I’m not a massive fish lover, these are great. Don’t dry out when they’re cooked & reasonably priced
Great flavour
My wife buys this for me instead of breaded Cod or similar. It is a real treat and makes a great meal
Average, even a little disappointing
Cooked according to instructions, but was quite soggy.
Really lovely! Tasty and easy for a mid week dinner. Something different to our usual Cod or Salmon. Our new regular.