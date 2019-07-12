By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 2 Yellow Fin Sole Lemon & Parsley 250G

4(7)Write a review
Tesco 2 Yellow Fin Sole Lemon & Parsley 250G
£ 2.50
£10.00/kg
One typical fish fillet
  • Energy653kJ 156kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 628kJ / 150kcal

Product Description

  • Yellowfin sole (Limanda aspera) fillets in a lemon and parsley dusting.
  • 100% whole fillet lightly dusted in a crispy crumb for added flavour
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Lightly coated
  • Flaky whole fillets in a gastro inspired lemon and parsley crumb
  • Cook from frozen 25 mins
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Yellowfin Sole (Fish) (80%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Wheat Starch, Maize Flour, Salt, Lemon Juice, Water, Dextrose, Dried Skimmed Milk, Mustard Flour, Lemon Oil, Parsley, Yeast.
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. For best results, oven cook from frozen.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results, oven cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 23 mins
Leave to stand 2 minutes before serving.
Important
All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Poland using yellowfin sole

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical fish fillet (104g**)
Energy628kJ / 150kcal653kJ / 156kcal
Fat5.5g5.7g
Saturates0.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate9.7g10.1g
Sugars0.4g0.4g
Fibre1.4g1.5g
Protein14.6g15.2g
Salt0.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Beautiful Not over covered in crumbs, light to eat

5 stars

Beautiful Not over covered in crumbs, light to eat, great with just a lemon wedge.

WHY ?Tesco Can not make their Crumb batter BETTER?

1 stars

Too much wheat flour and so much you can not taste the fish. Please Tesco make a gluten free one that does taste!. Why can Birds Eye and Youngs do a Great bread crumb batter and a Grt Battered Fish product; without taking the flavour away from the Fish?

These are yummy and delicious with potato croquett

5 stars

These are yummy and delicious with potato croquettes and peas. Easy to cook in the oven and make a great meal

Although I’m not a massive fish lover, these are g

5 stars

Although I’m not a massive fish lover, these are great. Don’t dry out when they’re cooked & reasonably priced

Great flavour

4 stars

My wife buys this for me instead of breaded Cod or similar. It is a real treat and makes a great meal

Average, even a little disappointing

3 stars

Cooked according to instructions, but was quite soggy.

Nice! Something different to our usual Cod/Salmon

4 stars

Really lovely! Tasty and easy for a mid week dinner. Something different to our usual Cod or Salmon. Our new regular.

Usually bought next

Tesco 2 Lightly Dusted Salt Pepper Cod Fillets 285G

£ 3.00
£10.53/kg

Youngs Gastro 2 Crispy Lemon Basa Fillets 310G

£ 4.00
£1.30/100g

Tesco British Mushy Peas 300G

£ 0.30
£1.00/kg

Tesco Finest Baby Potatoes 750G

£ 1.50
£2.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here