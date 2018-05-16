Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil Chilli 250Ml

Product Description
- Flavoured Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- It's Filippo Berio Olive Oil… but hotter! A perfect harmony between Filippo Berio's superb Olive Oil with the peppery spiciness of naturally infused fresh chilli peppers make this oil a hot favourite. Perfect for adding zing to pizzas, flat breads, noodles, salads, eggs, poultry or pasta. Anything that needs a little kick! Blended in Italy, Filippo Berio began creating his olive oils in 1867 and our Chilli Flavoured Olive Oil is just one of many remarkable Filippo Berio oils. No artificial colours or flavours.
- In 1867, Filippo Berio began crafting olive oils worthy of his family and friends, not to mention his name.
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil (97%), Dry Chilli (3%), Chilli Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Mustard, Celery Seed, Garlic, Dehydrated Onion, Sulphites and Sulphur Dioxide
Storage
Store in dark place. Away from heat.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Filippo Berio®,
- Via Montramito N.1600,
- 55040 Massarosa (Lucca),
- Italy.
- By:
Return to
- www.filippoberio.com
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|Energy
|3378kJ-822kcal
|Fat
|91.3g
|of which Saturates
|15.5g
|Mono-unsaturates
|66.1g
|Polyunsaturates
|9.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which sugar
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
