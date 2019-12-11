Tetley Extra Strong 75 Teabags 237G

- Energy9kJ 2kcal0%
Product Description
- Extra Strong 75 Tea Bags
- For the tea drinker who wants a little more from their cuppa, The Tetley Blend Collection is the perfect tea range for you.
- Using only the finest teas and applying our 180 years of blending expertise, we have created the perfect drop for you.
- Tetley Extra Strong is a delicious blend of specially selected teas with added Assam to create a bold, refreshing and full flavoured taste.
- At Tetley, we are committed to ensuring better lives of the people who grow and pick it, just as much as the people who drink it.
- We are committed to working with the Rainforest Alliance and The Ethical Tea Partnership, supporting projects that help benefit tea growing communities and the environment.
- Tetley is one of the founding members of the Ethical Tea Partnership, helping to create a thriving, global tea industry that is socially fair and environmentally sustainable.
You've got to earn the right to be called Tetley. That's why we've spent more than 180 years crafting the perfect cuppa, so you know that Tetley tea bags will deliver a great cup of tea.
- Specially blended with added Assam to create a bold, refreshing and full flavoured taste
- Pack size: 237g
Ingredients
Our Tea Bags contain 100% Black Tea
Storage
Store me in a cool, dry place to keep my great taste.
Produce of
Packed in the UK - Produce of the EU
Preparation and Usage
- To brew the perfect Tetley Cuppa:
- 1) One bag per mug is best, or one bag per person popped into a warmed teapot.
- 2) Add freshly boiled water, stir and gently squeeze.
- 3) Brew to the right strength for you, serve and enjoy!
- 4) Try with or without milk and sugar.
Number of uses
75 Count
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Tata Global Beverages GB Ltd,
- 325 Oldfield Lane North,
- Greenford,
- Middlesex,
- UB6 0AZ.
Return to
- So, how was your cuppa?
- Questions, comments, feedback, love-letters to Gaffer - we'd be chuffed to hear from you.
- Tata Global Beverages GB Ltd.,
- Freepost HA4175,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0BR.
Net Contents
75 x 237g ℮ Tea Bags
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml infusion
|Energy
|4 kJ / 1 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
