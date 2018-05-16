Lindt White Chocolate Easter Egg With Strawberries 285G

Product Description
- Lindt White chocolate egg with Lindor Strawberries & Cream truffles
- Lindt Sustainability
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime. When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
- Lindor created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
- Irresistibly smooth
- Highly meltable
- Pack size: 285g
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool and dry placeKeep cool
Produce of
Manufactured in Italy
Name and address
- Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
- IT-21056 Induno Olona (VA).
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- www.lindt.com
Net Contents
285g ℮
- Lindt White Chocolate Egg
- Lindor White Chocolate Truffles with Strawberries & Cream and a Smooth Melting Filling
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2359kJ / 566kcal Fat 35g - of which saturates 22g Carbohydrate 57g - of which sugars 55g Protein 4.7g Salt 0.25g
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Cream Powder (1.1%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Strawberry Powder (0.2%), Natural Flavouring, Colouring (Beetroot Red), Flavourings
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2621kJ / 631kcal Fat 48g - of which saturates 36g Carbohydrate 45g - of which sugars 44g Protein 3.9g Salt 0.21g
