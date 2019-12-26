Lindt Gold Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny Paw 20G
- Pack size: 20g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skim Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Malt Extract (Barley), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Flavouring Vanillin, May contain Hazelnuts, Almonds, Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min.
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
- Contains: Barley, Lactose, Milk, Soya\Soybeans
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.
Name and address
- Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
- DE-52072 Aachen.
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- www.lindt.com
Net Contents
20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2294 kJ / 550 kcal
|Fat
|33 g
|- of which saturates
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|55 g
|- of which sugars
|55 g
|Protein
|7.2 g
|Salt
|0.20 g
