Lindt Gold Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny Paw 20G
£ 0.50
£2.50/100g

Offer

  • Pack size: 20g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skim Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Malt Extract (Barley), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Flavouring Vanillin, May contain Hazelnuts, Almonds, Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min.

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
  • Contains: Barley, Lactose, Milk, Soya\Soybeans

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2294 kJ / 550 kcal
Fat 33 g
- of which saturates 20 g
Carbohydrate 55 g
- of which sugars 55 g
Protein 7.2 g
Salt 0.20 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

