Tesco Gammon Joint With Honey 550G

Tasty joint!
We've had this a few times and found them to be tasty, moist and tender with a lovely sweet honey glaze. Seems to have had a lot of bad reviews so I might have just been lucky but we'll keep buying until we get a bad 'un.
Did not cook very well. Ended up dry and the honey glaze was too sweet. Will not be purchasing this again.
Cheap no taste. Bits of bacon cobbled together. Poor value.
Not anywhere near as nice as the Tesco roast in the bag gammon joint that apparently has been discontinued. This is quite tasteless in comparison. Would not buy again.
full of fat and almost like trying to eat rubber
Free from taste
Silly me, I brought this as a stand-by thinking it would taste like gammon. I think it should receive an award for the most taste free food ever! Well there was a slight taste of salty water, even the honey glaze tasted of nothing! How do they get away with it? Don’t waste your hard earned money.
Awful.......avoid
Poor quality, lots of fat inside, cooked for an hour and a half on gas mark 6 and was still raw in the middle, very chewy
Too salty to eat
This went in the bin. Tough and so salty it was inedible
Salty
Salty, awfull flavour . Avoid
Not worth the money
This was advertised as Tender and Sweet iit proved to be anything but. I cooked it as per the instructions and was very disappointed with the result. Not only was it tough and grisily it was also very difficult to carve.