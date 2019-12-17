By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Gammon Joint With Honey 550G

1.5(14)Write a review
Tesco Gammon Joint With Honey 550G
£ 3.00
£5.46/kg

1/3 of a pack
  • Energy916kJ 217kcal
    11%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars6.5g
    7%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 763kJ / 181kcal

Product Description

  • Gammon joint with added water with a honey glaze.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Hand trimmed, selected cuts of pork, with honey for glazing
  • © Tesco 2018.
  • Tender & sweet
  • Cook from frozen 1hr 30 mins
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (75%), Water, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Sugar, Maize Starch, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate).

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6.
For best results cook from frozen.
Remove sleeve, film lid and sauce sachet.
Cover the tray with tin foil and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and carefully remove the foil. Pour off the meat juices.
Open the sachet of sauce and pour evenly on top of joint. Place back in the oven for a further 10 minutes. Allow to stand for 5 - 10 minutes after cooking.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Metal - Check Local Recycling

Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy763kJ / 181kcal916kJ / 217kcal
Fat4.7g5.7g
Saturates1.6g1.9g
Carbohydrate7.3g8.8g
Sugars5.4g6.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein27.3g32.8g
Salt1.5g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

14 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty joint!

5 stars

We've had this a few times and found them to be tasty, moist and tender with a lovely sweet honey glaze. Seems to have had a lot of bad reviews so I might have just been lucky but we'll keep buying until we get a bad 'un.

Did not cook very well. Ended up dry and the honey

2 stars

Did not cook very well. Ended up dry and the honey glaze was too sweet. Will not be purchasing this again.

Cheap no taste. Bits of bacon cobbled together. P

1 stars

Cheap no taste. Bits of bacon cobbled together. Poor value.

Not anywhere near as nice as the Tesco roast in th

2 stars

Not anywhere near as nice as the Tesco roast in the bag gammon joint that apparently has been discontinued. This is quite tasteless in comparison. Would not buy again.

full of fat and almost like trying to eat rubber

1 stars

full of fat and almost like trying to eat rubber

Free from taste

1 stars

Silly me, I brought this as a stand-by thinking it would taste like gammon. I think it should receive an award for the most taste free food ever! Well there was a slight taste of salty water, even the honey glaze tasted of nothing! How do they get away with it? Don’t waste your hard earned money.

Awful.......avoid

1 stars

Poor quality, lots of fat inside, cooked for an hour and a half on gas mark 6 and was still raw in the middle, very chewy

Too salty to eat

1 stars

This went in the bin. Tough and so salty it was inedible

Salty

1 stars

Salty, awfull flavour . Avoid

Not worth the money

2 stars

This was advertised as Tender and Sweet iit proved to be anything but. I cooked it as per the instructions and was very disappointed with the result. Not only was it tough and grisily it was also very difficult to carve.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

