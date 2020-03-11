Clearasil Ultra 5In1 Cleansing Pads
Product Description
- Multi-Action Cleansing Pads
- For more information visit www.clearasil.com
- Clearasil® Multi-Actions 5 in 1 Cleansing Pads Skin Science
- Pores should be kept unblocked in order to prevent breakouts.
- How Clearasil® works with your skin
- Specially designed formula to fight 5 pimple problems:
- 1. Reduces excess oil & shine
- 2. Unblocks pores.
- 3. Evens skin tone.
- 4. Removes dirt.
- 5. Exfoliates for smoother skin. Dermatologically tested.
Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Salicylic Acid, Isoceteth-20, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sodium Hydroxide, Triethanolamine, Allantoin, Parfum, Menthol, Benzyl Salicylate, Disodium EDTA, Limonene, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid
Store in a cool dry place.
Made in USA
- How and When to Use?
- Use everyday in the morning and evening. Wipe pad gently over face avoiding the delicate eye area. Do not rinse off.
- Replace lid tightly after use. Wash hands after use.
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
- UK - PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- 0333 2005 345
- ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- 01 630 5429
65 x Pads
Precautions: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes and mouth. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. If skin irritation occurs, discontinue use. If irritation persists, consult a doctor.
