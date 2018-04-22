By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Limari Valley Shiraz 75Cl

  • Energy429kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 342kJ / 83kcal

Product Description

  • 2018 Shiraz. Valle de Limari. Wine of Chile
  • An expressive and elegant red with aromas of sweet berries and cherries, and hints of toasted oak, chocolate and spice. The vineyards are located in the Limari valley, where the dry climate is cooled by morning fog enabling the grapes to ripen evenly and slowly to full maturity. This red has been aged in French oak barrels for 10 months to add smoothness and complexity.
  • Wine of Limarí Valley, Chile
  • Spicy & full bodied
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Tasting Notes

  • An expressive and elegant red, with aromas of sweet berries and cherries and hints of toasted oak and spice

Region of Origin

Limari Valley

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Vina Cono Sur

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Matias Rias

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are hand-picked and delivered to the winery, where the grapes are gently de-stemmed and crushed and sent to fermentation vessels where yeast is added and the wine ferments at 28 degrees for 7 days. This is followed by a malolactic fermentation and then aged in oak barrels for 11 months. The final blend is assembled and the wine is then filtered and made ready for bottling.

History

  • The winery was founded in 1993 with a vision of producing premium, expressive and innovative wines that convey the spirit of the new world.

Regional Information

  • The vineyards are located in the Limari Valley, where the dry climate is cooled by the morning fog enabling the grapes to ripen evenly and slowly to full maturity.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • V C S. SA,
  • Virginia Subercaseaux 210,
  • Pirque,
  • Santiago,
  • Chile.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy342kJ / 83kcal429kJ / 104kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Decent everyday wine

3 stars

This is another that is overblown, not much but have Tesco with there Finest range deliberately gone this route as several others in the new range have this over the top fruit style, having said that this one is not so obvious and it has some other qualities, decent nose of dark fruits and some length. Leaving half the bottle for an hour or so did take some of the fruit down but did little to improve the wine.

chillean deligt

4 stars

Thought I would give this a try and wow what an enjoyable bottle of shiraz. I had it at an offer price which made it great value. It needs a little time to breathe but it is full bodied ,smooth ,spicy and fruity.The six I bought were all consistent in flavour and well deserved of the silver medal.Would I buy it again ---most definitely.

Very drinkable

4 stars

I'm glad someone gave this wine only 2 stars and maybe will put others off trying it, because that will leave all the more for me. I really like this one. It's quite rich, almost like a Malbec. The unperforated screwcap is a bit of a pain but it's worth the fight to get into. But leave some for me please.

Las Lomas

2 stars

Previously a favourite of mine (despite the need to cut off the unperforated screwcap !) But more recently it's not been so enjoyable - its texture being "thicker" and quite lacking in its previous appeal. Not sure why... but currently doesn't, in my view, warrant the Tesco "finest" accolade.

