Tesco Finest Limari Valley Shiraz 75Cl

Decent everyday wine
This is another that is overblown, not much but have Tesco with there Finest range deliberately gone this route as several others in the new range have this over the top fruit style, having said that this one is not so obvious and it has some other qualities, decent nose of dark fruits and some length. Leaving half the bottle for an hour or so did take some of the fruit down but did little to improve the wine.
chillean deligt
Thought I would give this a try and wow what an enjoyable bottle of shiraz. I had it at an offer price which made it great value. It needs a little time to breathe but it is full bodied ,smooth ,spicy and fruity.The six I bought were all consistent in flavour and well deserved of the silver medal.Would I buy it again ---most definitely.
Very drinkable
I'm glad someone gave this wine only 2 stars and maybe will put others off trying it, because that will leave all the more for me. I really like this one. It's quite rich, almost like a Malbec. The unperforated screwcap is a bit of a pain but it's worth the fight to get into. But leave some for me please.
Las Lomas
Previously a favourite of mine (despite the need to cut off the unperforated screwcap !) But more recently it's not been so enjoyable - its texture being "thicker" and quite lacking in its previous appeal. Not sure why... but currently doesn't, in my view, warrant the Tesco "finest" accolade.