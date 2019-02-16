Tesco Finest Maipo Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

beautiful deep red wine, as with all reds be sure
beautiful deep red wine, as with all reds be sure to serve at room temperature, doesn't do 'cold' very well (cool not cold), it will reward you with a wonderful flavour. We do not always remember to allow our wine to breath for an hour or so before drinking, if you can leave it for a while after removing the cork, it will reward you with an explosion of flavour. I love it, good wine with good company, what more do you need.
Delicious wine
Expressing typical notes of the Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon. Amazing concentration, very aromatic, juicy with perfect acidity. Would recommend it to everyone.
Dissapointing
Lovely looking bottle and presented well but that's where the compliments end. This is quite a "rough" wine, I was expecting a smoother finish for the price. Sadly the taste of alcohol over powers the other flavors. If I didn't know that this was £11 a pop, I'd have thought it was a cheap bottle of wine. I wouldn't buy it again, would not recommend and would not serve it to friends.