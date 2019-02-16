By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Maipo Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

3.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Maipo Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl
£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy405kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat0gg
    0%
  • Saturates0gg
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01gg
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 324kJ / 78kcal

Product Description

  • Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Front label: 2017 BLOCK 18 Cabernet Sauvignon Wine of Chile . Valle Del Maipo Back label: Made from premium Cabernet Sauvignon grapes from Chile's renowned Maipo Valley, this red is deep in colour and brimming with blackcurrant and plum flavours. Aged in French and American oak barrels for 12 months, which helps add roundness and complexity, the result is full bodied with a long, rich and smooth finish. Fantastic with grilled, roasted or barbecued meats. Stored in a cool, dark place this red will develop nicely for up to 5 years.
  • Wine of Maipo Valley, Chile
  • Bold & full bodied
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This rich red is deep in colour, brimming with blackcurrant and plum flavours, with a long, rich and smooth finish

Region of Origin

Maipo Valley

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Vina Concha y Toro

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Marcelo Papa

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are hand-picked and delivered to the winery where they are gently de-stemmed and crushed and sent to fermentation vessels where yeast is added and the wine ferments at 28 degrees for 7 days. This is followed by a malolactic fermentation and then aged in French and American oak barrels for 12 months. The final blend is assembled and the wine is then filtered and made ready for bottling.

History

  • This Cabernet Sauvignon comes from the renowned Maipo Valley at the foot of the Andes Mountains. Stony soils with very good drainage combined with a Mediterranean climate influenced by the mountains give rise to a superior quality wine with tremendous structure and elegance.

Regional Information

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 5 years

Storage

Stored in a cool, dark place this red will develop nicely for up to 5 years.

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Fantastic with grilled, roasted or barbecued meats.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Viña Concha y Toro S.A.,
  • Avda. Virginia Subercaseaux 210,
  • Pirque,
  • Santiago,
  • Chile.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy324kJ / 78kcal405kJ / 98kcal

beautiful deep red wine, as with all reds be sure

5 stars

beautiful deep red wine, as with all reds be sure to serve at room temperature, doesn't do 'cold' very well (cool not cold), it will reward you with a wonderful flavour. We do not always remember to allow our wine to breath for an hour or so before drinking, if you can leave it for a while after removing the cork, it will reward you with an explosion of flavour. I love it, good wine with good company, what more do you need.

Delicious wine

5 stars

Expressing typical notes of the Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon. Amazing concentration, very aromatic, juicy with perfect acidity. Would recommend it to everyone.

Dissapointing

1 stars

Lovely looking bottle and presented well but that's where the compliments end. This is quite a "rough" wine, I was expecting a smoother finish for the price. Sadly the taste of alcohol over powers the other flavors. If I didn't know that this was £11 a pop, I'd have thought it was a cheap bottle of wine. I wouldn't buy it again, would not recommend and would not serve it to friends.

