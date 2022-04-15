We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Seasonal Posy Flowers Bouquet

Colour may vary. Vase not included

£6.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • Seasonal Posy/Express Seasonal Posy
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: MIX A(Chrysanthemum, Rose, Dianthus, Pistache, Tesco Flower Food).

Storage

Care: Fill a vase with 1 litre of water and add flower food, where provided. Diagonally cut 2cm from each steam and remove leaves below water level. Keep the vase topped up with clean water.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Warnings

  • Warning: Harmful if eaten/skin allergen..Warning: Toxic if eaten/skin and eye irritant..Caution: Rose stems may have thorns present.Caution: Pollen, dyed or painted products may stain.Caution: Narcissi are harmful if eaten.Caution: Lilies harmful to cats if eaten..Caution: Keep away from children and pets.Caution: Berries are harmful if eaten.
Safety information

Warning: Harmful if eaten/skin allergen..Warning: Toxic if eaten/skin and eye irritant..Caution: Rose stems may have thorns present.Caution: Pollen, dyed or painted products may stain.Caution: Narcissi are harmful if eaten.Caution: Lilies harmful to cats if eaten..Caution: Keep away from children and pets.Caution: Berries are harmful if eaten.

10 Reviews

was disappointed by quality would not buy again.

1 stars

was disappointed by quality would not buy again.

Fabulous flowers

5 stars

This posy was absolutely gorgeous ! The flowers were delivered in perfect condition and look beautiful. I hope that Tesco will continue to sell fresh flowers online, after Mother’s Day, as it’s so lovely and convenient to have them delivered with one’s weekly grocery order.

Mixed

3 stars

Whilst pretty, the following defects. Tulips mixed with daffodils! Cannot be displayed in same vase. They do not mix. Florist must be aware of that. Not good. Far too much greenery. .

DISAPPOINTING

3 stars

Disappointing. Should have read the description more carefully but I don't consider roses (presumably imported) as seasonal in March. Also despite following instructions the roses just flopped and look rather sad although the daffodils are of course beautifully bright and the hyacinth smells glorious but I won't be buying again.

Lovely pretty bouquet x

5 stars

Seasonal bouquet arrived yesterday and pleasantly surprised with very pretty selection of spring flora and greenery - couple of red roses, tiny daffs and 2 tulips and even a hyacinth and all very fresh - thank you Tesco x

springs coming

5 stars

lovely choice really feels like spring, got mine on Thursday, now Sunday and still good, Iris have now opened and so has hyacinth. Will buy again.

wonderful

5 stars

These were wonderful why unavailable now?

Wrong heading and disappointing on receipt.

2 stars

A posy and a bouquet are two different items, check the meaning of posy, usually small and round, often carried by bridesmaids. Also chrysanths are not seasonal at the moment, check what it. Was very disappointed when my substitute arrived, you need more variety on screen for people unable to get out for whatever reason.

THESE ARE USUALLY REFRESHING EVEN INSPIRING; NOT K

2 stars

THESE ARE USUALLY REFRESHING EVEN INSPIRING; NOT KEEN ON CABBAGES ETC. = PRESSURE OF DEMAND & WEATHER NO DOUBT. GENERALLY DELIGHTFUL.

Great if you like the aroma a la cat wee

1 stars

Looked beautiful but the smell was just awful. I know 3 family members who had them and said the same. Had to throw them out it was so bad.

