Pukka Organic Chamomile Vanilla & Manuka 20 Tea Bags 32G
Product Description
- Chamomile, Vanilla & Manuka Honey Herbal Tea
- Herb magic
- Discover how organic chamomile, vanilla and manuka honey make you come alive at pukkaherbs.com
- Discover more at pukkaherbs.com/pukkaplanet
- In stillness you are restored
- In the midst of chaos and clutter, there's a pool that's still. Finding your way there is easy - fresh water and heat awaken the magic of nature's finest gifts: silky golden chamomile, exotic vanilla pod, and the golden balm of manuka honey. With a sip, stillness takes over. Enjoy your blissful moments.
- Sebastian Pole
- Master Herbsmith
- Good news for inner peace.
- Naturally made, with care
- This lovely design is printed with vegetable ink on card from renewable sources and is recyclable; the string on each bag is organic; and because we don't staple our bags, they're wildlife friendly to compost. Add to that 100% non-GM ingredients, and you have incredible tasting tea that's good for you, as well as the planet.
- USDA Organic
- A soothing dip in an organic pool of calm
- Kosher
- Pack size: 32g
Ingredients
Naturally Caffeine-free and ethically sourced, organically grown ingredients: Chamomile Flower (68%), Sweet Fennel Seed, Licorice Root, Vanilla Pod (3.5%), Manuka Honey Flavour* (3.5%), *Contains Non Organic Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid
Best before end: see base
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Bring these incredible herbs alive by infusing in freshly-boiled water for at least 5 minutes.
Name and address
- Pukka Herbs Ltd,
- Bristol,
- BS14 0BY.
32g ℮
