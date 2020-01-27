By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Sauvignon Blanc Casablanca 75Cl

Product Description

  • Finest Casablanca Sauvignon Blanc 2018 Wine of Chile
  • Made from Sauvignon grapes grown in one of Chile’s great wine regions, situated near the coast and well known for producing crisp, rich aromatic white wines. Coastal breezes allow slow and even ripening, resulting in aromas of apples and gooseberries, complemented with elegant grapefruit and tropical fruit flavours.
  • Wine of Chile
  • Crafted in Valle de Casablanca, Chile
  • Crisp & dry
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Tasting Notes

  • Aromas of apples and gooseberries completed with elegant tropical fruit flavours

Region of Origin

Casablanca

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Cono Sur

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Matias Rios

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are hand-picked from the Casablanca Valley. The juice is pressed and naturally settles, then moving onto a cool fermentation for 21 days at 13.5 degrees. Wine is taken off the lees, fined, cold stabilised and filtered in readiness for bottling

History

  • Trusted on quality & innovation, Matias Rios from renowned Cono Sur winery gives you this beautiful new world Sauvignon Blanc. Intense notes of apples and gooseberries with fresh juicy acidity & is a perfect partner for anything delicious. Matias's knowledge in finding the best terroirs, right vineyard management, precise harvesting - Joined by leaders & first winery to obtain status in Carbon neutral and environmental care; Cono Sur pioneer innovation & quality in everything.

Regional Information

  • Casablanca Valley, Chile

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy this wine on its own, or with white meats and fresh seafood dishes.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • V.C.S,
  • Av. Virginia Subercaseaux 210,
  • Pirque,
  • Santiago,
  • Chile.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy295kJ / 71kcal369kJ / 89kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

ORGANIC SV

4 stars

This was pleasant enough, although not outstanding. It only takes two glasses of wine now to give me a slight 'hangover' feeling next day and I had hoped that being organic, this wine would be different, but sadly not. I'm just getting old!

Intense SB

5 stars

We are fans of Tesco Finest Chilean Sauvignon Blanc and were drawn to this product by association. We have also had very good wines from Cono Sur before. This tempted us to move up a price bracket and try this wine. We were not disappointed. Clean pure Sauvignon Blanc with an intense flavour. I provided wine for my daughters 50th and this was the white. It was very well received

Campo Lindo Estate Sauvignan Blanc

4 stars

Super wine. Went well today with Sunday lunch - plaudits all round. Must get some more.

