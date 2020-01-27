Tesco Finest Sauvignon Blanc Casablanca 75Cl

ORGANIC SV
This was pleasant enough, although not outstanding. It only takes two glasses of wine now to give me a slight 'hangover' feeling next day and I had hoped that being organic, this wine would be different, but sadly not. I'm just getting old!
Intense SB
We are fans of Tesco Finest Chilean Sauvignon Blanc and were drawn to this product by association. We have also had very good wines from Cono Sur before. This tempted us to move up a price bracket and try this wine. We were not disappointed. Clean pure Sauvignon Blanc with an intense flavour. I provided wine for my daughters 50th and this was the white. It was very well received
Campo Lindo Estate Sauvignan Blanc
Super wine. Went well today with Sunday lunch - plaudits all round. Must get some more.