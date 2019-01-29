By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Creme Egg 5 X 40G Pack

5(1)Write a review
Cadbury Creme Egg 5 X 40G Pack
£ 1.65
£0.84/100g
Per Egg (40 g)
  • Energy744 kJ 177 kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1860 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate eggs with a soft fondant centre (47 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Delicious Cadbury milk chocolate egg with a gooey fondant centre
  • A perfect Easter treat!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 197g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Whey (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Dried Egg White, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best before: See side of carton.

Number of uses

5 x 40 g eggs per box

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

197g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Egg (40 g)%* Per Egg (40 g)Reference Intakes
Energy 1860 kJ744 kJ8400 kJ /
-440 kcal177 kcal9 %2000 kcal
Fat 15 g6.1 g9 %70 g
of which Saturates 9.3 g3.7 g19 %20 g
Carbohydrate 73 g29 g-260 g
of which Sugars 66.5 g26.5 g29 %90 g
Fibre 0.4 g0.1 g--
Protein 3.2 g1.3 g-50 g
Salt 0.15 g0.06 g1 %6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Egg..citing

5 stars

Just lovvvvveeee crème eggs....but disappointed there is only FIVE...there used to be six in a box. What happened Cadbury...somebody playing a yoke on us...lol ????

