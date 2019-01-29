Cadbury Creme Egg 5 X 40G Pack

Egg..citing
Just lovvvvveeee crème eggs....but disappointed there is only FIVE...there used to be six in a box. What happened Cadbury...somebody playing a yoke on us...lol ????
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1860 kJ
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
Sugar, Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Whey (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Dried Egg White, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best before: See side of carton.
5 x 40 g eggs per box
197g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Egg (40 g)
|%* Per Egg (40 g)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1860 kJ
|744 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|440 kcal
|177 kcal
|9 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|15 g
|6.1 g
|9 %
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|9.3 g
|3.7 g
|19 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|73 g
|29 g
|-
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|66.5 g
|26.5 g
|29 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|0.4 g
|0.1 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3.2 g
|1.3 g
|-
|50 g
|Salt
|0.15 g
|0.06 g
|1 %
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020