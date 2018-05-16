Gatorade Tropical Punch 500Ml

Product Description
- Tropical Flavour Sports Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners.
- #1 Sports drink* in the world
- *Source Euromonitor International Ltd.; Soft Drinks 2020 Edition: % brand share, off-trade volume & value rsp terms, 2019 data.
- Carbohydrate-electrolyte solutions contribute to the maintenance of endurance performance during prolonged endurance exercise and enhance the absorption of water during physical exercise.
- Scientifically Formulated to help replace what you lose in sweat
- Fluids to aid in rehydration
- Electrolytes to replace what you sweat
- Carbs to fuel working muscles
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Acid (Citric Acid), Mineral Salts (Sodium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide), Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Emulsifiers (Gum Arabic, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Safflower Extract, Natural Apple Extract, Natural Flavouring, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K)
Storage
Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days.Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Drink during exercise as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Number of uses
500ml bottle = 1 serving
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml
|Energy
|99 kJ/24 kcal
|495 kJ/120 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|6g
|30g
|Of which sugars
|4g
|20g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.65g
|500ml bottle = 1 serving
|-
|-
