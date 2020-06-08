Gatorade Cool Blue 500Ml
Product Description
- Raspberry Flavour Sports Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
- Carbohydrate-electrolyte solutions contribute to the maintenance of endurance performance during prolonged endurance exercise and enhance the absorption of water during physical exercise.
- #1 Sports drink* in the world
- *Canadean's Definition of Sports Drinks. Based on Volume Sales.
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Acid (Citric Acid), Mineral Salts (Sodium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide), Emulsifiers (Gum Arabic, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Natural Flavouring, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Colour (Brilliant Blue)
Storage
Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days.Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Drink during exercise as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Number of uses
500ml bottle = 1 serving
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Distributor address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
Return to
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
- Dublin 10,
- Ireland.
- Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Helpline in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1 800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.
- www.gatorade.co.uk
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml
|Energy
|98 kJ/24 kcal
|490 kJ/120 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|6g
|29g
|Of which sugars
|4g
|20g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.65g
|Sodium Chloride
|76mg
|380mg
|Sodium Citrate
|76mg
|380mg
|Monopotassium Phosphate
|40mg
|200mg
|Magnesium Oxide
|9mg
|45mg
|Typical Mineral Salts Content
|-
|-
