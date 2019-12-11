By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barilla Arrabbiata Pasta Sauce 400G

Barilla Arrabbiata Pasta Sauce 400G
Product Description

  • Tomato Sauce with Chilli Peppers
  • Barilla's Arrabbiata sauce blends spicy chillies with ripe Italian tomatoes for a classic Mediterranean flavour. Prepared following an Italian recipe, without added preservatives, these tasty ingredients are cooked slowly to create a delicious, rich sauce that hugs your favourite Barilla pasta perfectly.
  • 100% Italian tomatoes
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Pulp 82%, Tomato Concentrate 7.9%, Sunflower Seed Oil, Red Peppers, Garlic, Salt, Parsley, Sugar, Chilli Peppers 0.1%

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Best Before: See Cap.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for Use
  • Warm-up the sauce on medium heat or in the microwave, (after having removed the cap). Add to your favourite pasta, stir and enjoy.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Barilla G. e R. Fratelli,
  • Società per Azioni,
  • Via Mantova 166,
  • 43122 - Parma,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.barilla.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesg 100
Energy kJ268
kcal64
Fat g3.1
of which: Saturates g0.3
Carbohydrate g6.9
of which: Sugars g5.0
Fibre g1.5
Protein g1.4
Salt g0.95

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Very tasty warming sauce with a little kick

5 stars

A very tasty sauce without all the rubbish you get in others, plus zero lemon juice which my hubby is allergic to which so many other brands use. Not a particularly spicy sauce but there is a warmth to it with a little kick that goes really well with quorn mince, veggies, garlic bread or chilli bites. The only one I will get nowadays.

Delicious

5 stars

The best jar sauce I’ve found

could be hotter !

3 stars

its ok but did expect a more authentic taste Also could be a bit more spicy may need to add chilli

