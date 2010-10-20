Van Der Meulen Melba Thin Original 200G

- Energy54kJ 13kcal<1%
- Fat0.1g<1%
- Saturates0.04g<1%
- Sugars0.1g<1%
- Salt0.04g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Original Thins
- For more inspiration visit: melbathins.co.uk
- Delicate slices of crisp toasted bread perfect for topping
- Only 13 calories per thin
- Source of fibre
- Oven baked with no artificial ingredients
- Individually wrapped packs for freshness
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 200g
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt, Malt (Barley), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Sesame and Milk
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try...
- Cottage Cheese, Chives & Cucumber
- Healthy In-between Snack
- 1. Mix 2 tbsp plain cottage cheese with chopped chives.
- 2. Spread the mix over the Original Thin.
- Slice the cucumber thinly and place on top.
- or
- Peanut Butter, Banana & Honey
- Indulgent Sweet Treat
- 1. Spread an Original Thin with peanut butter.
- 2. Finely slice a banana and place the slices on top.
- Finish with a drizzle of honey and a sprinkle of granola.
Name and address
- Van der Meulen Holland,
- P.O Box 4,
- 9074 ZL Hallum,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- melbathins.co.uk
Net Contents
10 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Thin
|Energy (kJ)
|1628kJ
|54kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|384kcal
|13kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|0.1g
|of which Saturates
|1.3g
|0.04g
|Carbohydrate
|76.9g
|2.6g
|of which Sugars
|3.2g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|0.1g
|Protein
|11.8g
|0.4g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.04g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019