Van Der Meulen Melba Thin Original 200G

Van Der Meulen Melba Thin Original 200G
£ 1.29
£0.65/100g
Each thin (3.3g) contains
  • Energy54kJ 13kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.04g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.04g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Original Thins
  • For more inspiration visit: melbathins.co.uk
  • Delicate slices of crisp toasted bread perfect for topping
  • Only 13 calories per thin
  • Source of fibre
  • Oven baked with no artificial ingredients
  • Individually wrapped packs for freshness
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 200g
Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt, Malt (Barley), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Sesame and Milk

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try...
  • Cottage Cheese, Chives & Cucumber
  • Healthy In-between Snack
  • 1. Mix 2 tbsp plain cottage cheese with chopped chives.
  • 2. Spread the mix over the Original Thin.
  • Slice the cucumber thinly and place on top.
  • or
  • Peanut Butter, Banana & Honey
  • Indulgent Sweet Treat
  • 1. Spread an Original Thin with peanut butter.
  • 2. Finely slice a banana and place the slices on top.
  • Finish with a drizzle of honey and a sprinkle of granola.

Name and address

  • Van der Meulen Holland,
  • P.O Box 4,
  • 9074 ZL Hallum,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • melbathins.co.uk

Net Contents

10 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Thin
Energy (kJ)1628kJ54kJ
Energy (kcal)384kcal13kcal
Fat 2.4g0.1g
of which Saturates 1.3g0.04g
Carbohydrate 76.9g2.6g
of which Sugars 3.2g0.1g
Fibre 3.9g0.1g
Protein 11.8g0.4g
Salt 1.3g0.04g

