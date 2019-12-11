Barilla Basilico Pasta Sauce 400G

Rich and Tasty
Its a good sauce really rich and rich Basil taste
Yummy
Best sauce I have tasted for the flavour of tomatoes and basil.A really lovely sauce to add to mince,love it.Good pieces of tasty tomato in a sauce so very yummy.
Tomato Pulp 72%, Tomato Concentrate 14%, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Basil 2%, Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavoring
Once open keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Best before: see cap.
Made in Italy
4 Servings
Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|g 100
|Energy kJ
|268
|kcal
|64
|Fat g
|2,6
|of which: Saturates g
|0,3
|Carbohydrate g
|7,6
|of which: Sugars g
|5,9
|Fibre g
|1,9
|Protein g
|1,6
|Salt g
|0,900
Average of 4.5 stars
