Barilla Basilico Pasta Sauce 400G

4.5(2)
Barilla Basilico Pasta Sauce 400G
£ 1.00
£0.25/100g

Product Description

  • Tomato Sauce with Basil.
  • Gluten free
  • 100% Italian
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Pulp 72%, Tomato Concentrate 14%, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Basil 2%, Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavoring

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once open keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Best before: see cap.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Barilla G. e R. Fratelli,
  • Società per Azioni,
  • Via Mantova 166,
  • Parma,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.barilla.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesg 100
Energy kJ268
kcal64
Fat g2,6
of which: Saturates g0,3
Carbohydrate g7,6
of which: Sugars g5,9
Fibre g1,9
Protein g1,6
Salt g0,900

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Rich and Tasty

4 stars

Its a good sauce really rich and rich Basil taste

Yummy

5 stars

Best sauce I have tasted for the flavour of tomatoes and basil.A really lovely sauce to add to mince,love it.Good pieces of tasty tomato in a sauce so very yummy.

