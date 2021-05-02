We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

St Austell Korev Lager 6 X330ml Can

St Austell Korev Lager 6 X330ml Can
£6.00
£3.03/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Born on cornish shores, open horizons inspired us and nature's elements shaped us.
  • Pale gold like the morning sun, fresh and crisp like a coastal breeze, full-on refreshment like waves crashing against our shores: this is the coast - in a can.
  • Drink it all in.
  • The Coast Is Our Compass
  • Born in Cornwall
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
  • Pack size: 1980ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • See ingredients in bold.

ABV

4.8% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best when served cold.

Name and address

  • St Austell Brewery Co. Ltd.,
  • 63 Trevarthian Road,
  • St Austell,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL25 4BY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact
  • St Austell Brewery Co. Ltd.,
  • 63 Trevarthian Road,
  • St Austell,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL25 4BY,
  • UK.
  • www.ukbeers.eu

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy188 kJ45 kcal
2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Great Lager

5 stars

A really nice Helles-style lager

Disappointing.

2 stars

Not keen, bought for Christmas guests but nobody liked. Tasted more like a blonde ale, disappointing. I wouldn't buy again.

