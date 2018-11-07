By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic British Apples Approx 4

image 1 of Tesco Organic British Apples Approx 4
£ 2.20
£0.55/each
One typical apple
  • Energy300kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars15.7g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Organic apples.
  • Seasonally selected Hand picked seasonal varieties from British orchards
Information

Ingredients

Apple

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

630g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical apple (133g)
Energy226kJ / 53kcal300kJ / 71kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.8g15.7g
Sugars11.8g15.7g
Fibre1.8g2.4g
Protein0.4g0.5g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Sweet and juicy

5 stars

I buy the product because British apples are far superior in taste to imported apples and I like to support organic farmers. Really delicious apples. Very sweet and juicy.

