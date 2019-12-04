Tesco Organic Ripe & Ready Pears 550G

I don't know how people can really complain about
I don't know how people can really complain about these amazing pears. This fruit is so juicy and tasty. What else do you want from a 🍐?!
Last twice I've been given conference pears instead of these. 1st time the pears were so hard they still weren't ripe after 2 weeks, last week they were over ripe and were tasteless. Can't they ever get it right ?
Over-ripe and bruised
Although these are packed with a shaped plastic sleeve, 2 of the 4 pears were bruised (on delivery) and although they are called 'ripe and ready' all 4 would need to be eaten on the first day because they were over-ripe already. That said, the one I had today was tasty.