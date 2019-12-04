By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Ripe & Ready Pears 550G

2.5(3)Write a review
£ 2.50
£4.55/kg
A typical pear contains
  • Energy261kJ 62kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars13.3g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 196kJ / 47kcal

Product Description

  • N/A
  • Quality & Freshness
  • Working with trusted growers who share our commitment to the environment and responsible farming, all our organic fruit and vegetables are grown in harmony with nature where fertile organic soils of compost and clover means there is no need for the use of artificial pesticides and fertilisers. Even bees, butterflies and ladybirds all help in organic growing, making our organic fields a haven for wildlife.
  • Organic
  • Ripe & ready
  • Hand-picked
  • Gently ripened for their sweet flavour and soft, juicy bite
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Ingredients

Pear

Storage

Keep refrigeratedBest kept in the fridge.

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 4 pears

Name and address

  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations.
  • Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

550g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical pear (133g) contains
Energy196kJ / 47kcal261kJ / 62kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate10.0g13.3g
Sugars10.0g13.3g
Fibre2.2g2.9g
Protein0.3g0.4g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

I don't know how people can really complain about

5 stars

I don't know how people can really complain about these amazing pears. This fruit is so juicy and tasty. What else do you want from a 🍐?!

Last twice I've been given conference pears instea

1 stars

Last twice I've been given conference pears instead of these. 1st time the pears were so hard they still weren't ripe after 2 weeks, last week they were over ripe and were tasteless. Can't they ever get it right ?

Over-ripe and bruised

2 stars

Although these are packed with a shaped plastic sleeve, 2 of the 4 pears were bruised (on delivery) and although they are called 'ripe and ready' all 4 would need to be eaten on the first day because they were over-ripe already. That said, the one I had today was tasty.

