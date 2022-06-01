Black Bottle Blended Scotch Whisky 70Cl

A lovely dram!
Pound for pound, one of the best whiskies on the market. Slightly peaty but not to the extent that it becomes the dominant taste. Overall, a great dram and a big step up on similarly priced mainstream blends.
Smoky, Sweet and Tasty
This is a great regular sipper on my home bar - it's both smoky and sweet and very palatable - so I can even enjoy neat, but I do also like it with ginger beer.
Great smoky whisky
Great smoky whisky, a blend to rival single malts at a good price point, will definitely be back for more.