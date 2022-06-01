We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Black Bottle Blended Scotch Whisky 70Cl

Product Description

  • Black Bottle Blended Scotch Whisky 70Cl
  • - For more information on the Black Bottle and cocktail serves ;https://www.blackbottle.com
  • This expertly blended Scotch Whisky owes its reputation to a finely honed recipe and a large dose of Victorian know-how. Our Black Bottle blenders gently marry a select group of Islay and Highland Speyside grain and malt whiskies, then double mature in charred Virgin Oak barrels for a distinct, rich smoky flavour like no other. All part of a refined set of blending techniques we like to call ‘Ingenious Alchemy'.
  • Savour it neat, on ice, with a mixer or in a cocktail.
  • Nose: Fresh and floral with freshly-sawn oak aromas. Spicy with hints of smoke. Palate: Silky, mellow and fruit with balanced smoky peaty flavours, then sweet oak and heather honey. Finish: Soft, elegantly spicy, nutmeg, pepper and a gentle lingering smokiness.
  • - Established in 1879, Black Bottle Blended Scotch Whisky holds both a sweet and smoky character. With silky, mellow and fruity notes, it is balanced with smoky peaty flavours.
  • - Made from hand selected Islay & Highland grains & single malts for a rich and smoky blend.
  • - The charred Virgin Oak casks give Black Bottle the sweet, woody and vanilla flavours of a Bourbon whiskey, making it perfect for mixing.
  • - Great on its own, or in a whisky cocktail - why not try a Black Bottle ‘Black Rose'?
  • - Keep it simple mixing with cola or ginger beer for a classic and refreshing serve.
  • - Double matured in Virgin Oak casks from Kelvin Cooperage in Kentucky - part of a set of refined blended techniques we like to call ‘Ingenious Alchemy'.
  • Curiously rich & slightly smoky whisky crafted to a secret family recipe
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • Savour it neat, on ice, with a mixer or in a cocktail.

Name and address

  • Gordon Graham & Co. Ltd,
  • Glasgow,
  • Scotland,
  • G74 5BU.

Return to

  • Gordon Graham & Co. Ltd,
  • Glasgow,
  • Scotland,
  • G74 5BU.
  • www.blackbottle.com

Net Contents

70cl

A lovely dram!

5 stars

Pound for pound, one of the best whiskies on the market. Slightly peaty but not to the extent that it becomes the dominant taste. Overall, a great dram and a big step up on similarly priced mainstream blends.

Smoky, Sweet and Tasty

5 stars

This is a great regular sipper on my home bar - it's both smoky and sweet and very palatable - so I can even enjoy neat, but I do also like it with ginger beer.

Great smoky whisky

5 stars

Great smoky whisky, a blend to rival single malts at a good price point, will definitely be back for more.

