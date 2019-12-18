John Frieda Frizz Ease Miracle Recovery Shampoo 250Ml
Product Description
- Frizz Ease Miraculous Recovery Shampoo
- Nourish and repair the look and feel of dry, heat-damaged hair. This frizz-defying shampoo is formulated with our Amino Repair Complex to restore resilience for visibly healthy hair as it cleanses.
- Nourishes & repairs damaged hair
- Pack size: 250ML
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Cocamide MEA, Parfum, Dimethicone, Benzyl Alcohol, Polyquaternium-10, Malic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Chloride, Glycine, Laureth-23, Laureth-4, PPG-9, Bis-Methoxypropylamido Isodocosane, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Hydrolyzed Silk, Methylisothiazolinone, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene
Made in the E.U.
- Directions: Gently massage into wet hair and rinse well. For optimal results, follow with Miraculous Recovery Conditioner.
Tube. Recyclable
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
- For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 (UK) or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
250ml ℮
