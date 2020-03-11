Organix Apple And Date

Tasty and healthy - what’s not to love?!
My 16 month old boy can be a little fussy with snack bars and I’m always trying to find healthy options for when we are out and about. He seemed to really like these. He doesn’t tend to eat a whole bar of anything, but he asked for ‘more’ a couple of times when I gave this to him. I tried a bit myself and thought it was really tasty. Really pleased to have found these, I will definitely be purchasing again in the future. Tasty & healthy - winner!
Soft and chewy
Soft fruity bars, perfect snacks for little ones between meals or when out and about. Made almost entirely from dates and apples so it also counts as one of their five-a-day. Tasty!
An energy boost for when it's needed and only apple and date - great.
Love them.
Very expensive but my son really loves these bars. They’re soft and squishy, don’t get put off by the colour!