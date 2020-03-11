By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Organix Apple And Date

5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Organix Apple And Date
£ 2.50
£2.46/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Organic chunky apple & date fruit bars containing dates blended with apple powder
  • Fuel their wonder.
  • Did you know an apple will float in water because a quarter of it is air?
  • Join us for lots of tips, advice and recipes for every stage. www.organix.com
  • For more information on children's portion size, please visit us at www.organix.com
  • 1 of a child's 5 a day†
  • †Each Fruit Bar contains 1 of a child's 5 a day.
  • Deliciously tasty, so good to eat, a healthier snack they'll think is a treat.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • Why not try?
  • Organix Cheese & Herb Puffs
  • Organix Carrot Cake Soft Oaty Bars
  • I'm 100% organic fruit
  • Fruity goodness
  • No junk promise
  • Nothing artificial
  • Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Vegetarian & Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 102G

Information

Ingredients

Date Paste 85.6%, Apple Powder 12.9%, Rice Flour* 0.7%, Sunflower Oil** 0.7%, Total 100%, *A dusting of Organic Rice Flour is used to prevent stickiness, ** A tiny amount of Organic Sunflower Oil is used in moulding

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Eggs, Milk, Gluten, Nuts, Sesame and Soya as this food is made in a factory that handles Eggs, Milk, Gluten, Nuts, Sesame and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before see lid

Produce of

Made under organic standards in France

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food. Every care has been taken but date stone fragments may remain.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

6 x 17g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper bar
Energy 1349kJ/319kcal229kJ/54kcal
Fat 1.9g<0.5g
of which saturates 0.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 70g12g
of which sugars 46g7.7g
Fibre 7.3g1.2g
Protein 2.2g<0.5g
Sodium 0.01g<0.01g
Salt 0.03g<0.01g

Safety information

View more safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty and healthy - what’s not to love?!

5 stars

My 16 month old boy can be a little fussy with snack bars and I’m always trying to find healthy options for when we are out and about. He seemed to really like these. He doesn’t tend to eat a whole bar of anything, but he asked for ‘more’ a couple of times when I gave this to him. I tried a bit myself and thought it was really tasty. Really pleased to have found these, I will definitely be purchasing again in the future. Tasty & healthy - winner!

Soft and chewy

5 stars

Soft fruity bars, perfect snacks for little ones between meals or when out and about. Made almost entirely from dates and apples so it also counts as one of their five-a-day. Tasty!

An energy boost for when it's needed and only appl

5 stars

An energy boost for when it's needed and only apple and date - great.

Love them.

5 stars

Very expensive but my son really loves these bars. They’re soft and squishy, don’t get put off by the colour!

