Tesco Salt & Pepper Ridge Chips 750G

4.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Salt & Pepper Ridge Chips 750G
Product Description

  • Ridge cut potato chips with sea salt and black pepper.
  • Frozen deeply cut ridged chips, coated beautifully in a salt and pepper seasoning, cooked with sunflower oil.
  Ridge cut, with a salt and pepper seasoning blend for flavour
  • Cook from frozen 25 mins
  • Lightly seasoned
  • Ridge cut, with a salt and pepper seasoning blend for flavour
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (87%), Sunflower Oil, Maize Flour, Modified Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Paprika, Turmeric.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7.
For best results cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place in a single layer on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking time.
All appliances may vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (112g**)
Energy673kJ / 160kcal754kJ / 179kcal
Fat5.1g5.7g
Saturates0.6g0.7g
Carbohydrate24.6g27.6g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre3.4g3.8g
Protein2.3g2.5g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

11 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty! Crisp up nicely! Family favourite now

5 stars

Very tasty! Crisp up nicely! Family favourite now

These ridges, with Tesco cod portions, and mushy peas are brilliant

5 stars

These ridges, with Tesco cod portions, and mushy peas are brilliant

Tasty

5 stars

Great flavour Cook lovely and crispy with fluffy potato inside

love these chips, just the right amount of seasoning

4 stars

love these chips, just the right amount of seasoning

Very tasty chips!

5 stars

These are very tasty... but for some reason are only occasionally in stock. Butter a piece of bread and stick a wodge of these in....very tasty!

Amazing!

5 stars

These chips are amazing. They have a great texture and the seasoning is perfect.

Tasty chips

5 stars

Lovely tasty chips, good flavour, buy these regularly.

My perfect chip.

5 stars

I cook these in the oven with a little oil coated over them.They cook lovely and fluffy inside and crispy cunch on the outside.My perfect chip.

Never Again.

2 stars

Having tried this product for the first time I was very disappointed. There was very little taste and they were not a uniform shape. In my opinion they were not pleasant to eat and the small odd shapes when roasted produced hard scrappy chips.

Lovely flavour

5 stars

I buy these every week because my husband loves them. For a decent price you get enough for about 5-6 adult portions, depending on how hungry you are. Lovely flavour and not at all soggy like a lot of oven chips.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

