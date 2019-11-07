By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Potato Lattices 550G

4.5(3)Write a review
£ 1.20
£2.19/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy929kJ 222kcal
    11%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 902kJ / 215kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned lattice cut potatoes.
  • Expertly cut, in a mild spice blend for extra flavour
  • Lightly spiced
  • Expertly cut, in a mild spice blend for extra flavour
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (75%), Sunflower Oil, Maize Flour, Modified Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Salt, Chilli Pepper, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Cumin, Turmeric, Yeast Extract, Raising Agent (Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper Extract.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7.
For best results cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place lattices on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 - 20 minutes.
Turn halfway through cooking time.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (103g**)
Energy902kJ / 215kcal929kJ / 222kcal
Fat8.2g8.4g
Saturates0.8g0.8g
Carbohydrate29.8g30.7g
Sugars0.9g0.9g
Fibre5.2g5.4g
Protein3.0g3.1g
Salt0.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

A Favourite Potato Product

5 stars

These are one of my favourite potato products. I actually cook them in my tefal actifry, as they taste nicer using this method than a regular oven. Do be careful not to overcook though, as they go quite hard if you do.

I have tried these three separate times & each tim

3 stars

I have tried these three separate times & each time there have been more broken pieces than lattices. More care should be taken when filling freezers, don't just open the box & tip or throw them in!

Family favourite

5 stars

Tasty and very quick to bake in the oven. Nice with fish, chicken, pies, just about anything!

