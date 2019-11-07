Tesco Potato Lattices 550G

A Favourite Potato Product
These are one of my favourite potato products. I actually cook them in my tefal actifry, as they taste nicer using this method than a regular oven. Do be careful not to overcook though, as they go quite hard if you do.
I have tried these three separate times & each time there have been more broken pieces than lattices. More care should be taken when filling freezers, don't just open the box & tip or throw them in!
Family favourite
Tasty and very quick to bake in the oven. Nice with fish, chicken, pies, just about anything!