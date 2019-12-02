By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Annabel Karmel Tomato & Mascarpone With Vegetables 200G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.30
£11.50/kg

Product Description

  • Ditali Rigati pasta with a vegetable, tomato, Mascarpone and cheese sauce.
  • Red pepper, tomato, carrot and squash
  • Good food feeds imaginations! With over 25 years of recipe expertise, I know how important it is for toddlers and children to enjoy delicious meals made with just the right ingredients, even on those busy days! Whatever they dream of being when they grow-up, let them refuel on my trusty cookbook-inspired recipes.
  • Low in salt and a tasty way towards their 5 a day.
  • Annabel Karmel
  • From the no.1 children's cookery author
  • Made for Mums Awards 2019 - Gold
  • Cook from frozen
  • 2 of your 5 a day
  • Ready in minutes
  • Low in salt
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Low in salt

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Passata, Red Onion, Ditali Rigati Pasta (10%) (Durum Wheat, Semolina, Water), Water, Apple Juice, Butternut Squash, Tomato Paste (Roasted Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Water, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Sea Salt, Dried Garlic, Ground Black Pepper, Rosemary, Dried Basil), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (2.7%) (Mascarpone Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Salt), Red Pepper, Carrot, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Tomato Puree, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Basil, Thyme, Oregano

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use within the date shown on front of pack. Once opened, use within 24 hours. Freeze before use by date and use within 3 months. Once defrosted, do not refreeze and use within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven. Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and heat as indicated. After cooking, remove from the oven and allow to stand for 2 minutes, stir and serve. Do not reheat. Always test the temperature before serving.
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 45 minutes

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains one 200g serving: Fruit and veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Annabel Karmel MBE,
  • Freepost,
  • Annabel Karmel.

Return to

  • Annabel Karmel MBE,
  • Freepost,
  • Annabel Karmel.
  • www.annabelkarmel.com

Lower age limit

1 Years

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper cooked meal
Energy 382kJ/91kcal731kJ/174kcal
Fat 1.8g3.5g
of which saturates 0.7g1.3g
Carbohydrates12.8g24.5g
of which sugars 4.0g7.7g
Fibre 3.3g6.4g
Protein 4.1g7.9g
Salt 0.17g0.32g
Sodium 0.07g0.13g
Pack contains one 200g serving: Fruit and veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty vegetarian option for little ones

5 stars

I really love the Annabel Karmel range has it as so many different recipes. This one is really tasty and also a great vegetarian option for parents conscious of reducing their little ones' meat consumption.

