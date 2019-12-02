By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Annabel Karmel Mild Chicken Tikka And Rice 200G

5(6)Write a review
£ 2.30
£11.50/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Cooked basmati rice with chicken breast in a mild spiced tomato sauce.
  • Coconut, tomato, mango
  • Good food feeds imaginations! With over 25 years of recipe expertise, I know how important it is for toddlers and children to enjoy delicious meals made with just the right ingredients, even on those busy days! Whatever they dream of being when they grow-up, let them refuel on my trusty cookbook-inspired recipes.
  • Low in salt and a tasty way towards their 5 a day.
  • Annabel Karmel
  • From the no.1 children's cookery author
  • Made for Mums Awards 2019 - Gold
  • Cook from frozen
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Ready in minutes
  • Low in salt
  • Made without dairy
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Low in salt

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Basmati Rice (49%) (Basmati Rice, Water), Chicken Breast (14%) (Chicken Breast, Salt), Tomato, Tomato Passata, Onion, Water, Apple Juice, Curry Paste (Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Water, Sugar, Tomato Puree, Ground Turmeric, Desiccated Coconut, Ground Coriander, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Puree, Ginger Puree, Ground Cumin, Ground Paprika, Sea Salt, Corn Starch, Dried Coriander, Ground Black Pepper), Coconut Cream, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Cornflour, Tomato Puree, Ginger Puree, Mango Puree, Garam Masala (Coriander, Cumin, Cassia, Star Anise, Black Pepper, Ginger, Cardamom, Pimento, Black Cardamom, Bay Leaves, Cloves, Nutmeg), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Chicken Stock (Chicken, Yeast Extract, Water, Potato Flake, Salt), Ground Coriander

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use within the date shown on front of pack. Once opened, use within 24 hours. Freeze before use by date and use within 3 months. Once defrosted, do not refreeze and use within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven. Remove sleeve and pierce film several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and heat as indicated. After cooking, remove from the oven and allow to stand for 2 minutes then serve. Do not reheat. Always test the temperature before serving.
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 35 minutes

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains one 200g serving: Fruit and veg portions are based on a child's portion size

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may still remain.

Name and address

Return to

  • Annabel Karmel MBE,
  • Freepost,
  • Annabel Karmel.
  • www.annabelkarmel.com

Lower age limit

1 Years

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper cooked meal
Energy 499kJ/118kcal959kJ/227kcal
Fat 2.0g3.8g
of which saturates 1.0g1.9g
Carbohydrates17.4g33.4g
of which sugars 0.37g0.7g
Fibre 1.9g3.6g
Protein 6.8g13.1g
Salt 0.29g0.56g
Sodium 0.12g0.23g
Pack contains one 200g serving: Fruit and veg portions are based on a child's portion size--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may still remain.

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

A good mixture and right amount of sauce and meat

4 stars

A good mixture and right amount of sauce and meat for my little one! She enjoyed this one :)

Perfect curry for young children

5 stars

My daughter is really fussy, but she loves this meal - the sauce tastes really good, not spicy but lots of flavour.

Very tasty recipe loved by my toddler

5 stars

I have a fussy 18 months old and she loves this tikka. It's a hit every time. I've been buying it regularly and noticed the new look, love it!

Nutrition fast for little ones

5 stars

These are handy meals for when you are short on time but still want something that is nutritious for your child.

Smells delicious and my son loves it

5 stars

Smells delicious and my son loves it

Great taste

5 stars

Enjoyed by my toddler. Smells and tastes lovely. Not too spicy. Quick and easy to cook.

