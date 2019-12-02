Annabel Karmel Mild Chicken Tikka And Rice 200G

A good mixture and right amount of sauce and meat
A good mixture and right amount of sauce and meat for my little one! She enjoyed this one :)
Perfect curry for young children
My daughter is really fussy, but she loves this meal - the sauce tastes really good, not spicy but lots of flavour.
Very tasty recipe loved by my toddler
I have a fussy 18 months old and she loves this tikka. It's a hit every time. I've been buying it regularly and noticed the new look, love it!
Nutrition fast for little ones
These are handy meals for when you are short on time but still want something that is nutritious for your child.
Smells delicious and my son loves it
Great taste
Enjoyed by my toddler. Smells and tastes lovely. Not too spicy. Quick and easy to cook.