Annabel Karmel Delicious Beef Cottage Pie 200G

Really tasty
I always stock up on the Annabel Karmel meals as I tend to use them in the week, and the Cottage Pie is my daughter’s favourite. I sometimes have it too as it tastes so good, plus it’s got vegetables in it.
Potato, Tomatoes, Carrot, Minced Beef (12%), Red Onion, Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Apple Juice, Milk, Cornflour, Red Pepper, Apple Puree, Tomato Paste (Roasted Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Water, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Sea Salt, Dried Garlic, Ground Black Pepper, Rosemary, Dried Basil), Garlic Puree, Tomato Puree, Beef Stock (Beef Extract, Yeast Extract, Water, Salt), Thyme, Basil, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Worcester Sauce (Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Ground Ginger, Ground Cloves, Chilli Powder), Balsamic Vinegar (Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must), Ground Bay
Keep refrigerated and use within the date shown on front of pack. Once opened, use within 24 hours. Freeze before use by date and use within 3 months. Once defrosted, do not refreeze and use within 24 hours.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven. Remove sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and heat as indicated. After cooking, remove from the oven and allow to stand for 2 minutes then serve. Do not reheat. Always test the temperature before serving.
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 45 minutes
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25 minutes
Pack contains one 200g serving: Fruit and veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per cooked meal
|Energy
|349kJ/83kcal
|665kJ/158kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|4.6g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrates
|9.4g
|17.8g
|of which sugars
|2.0g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|4.4g
|Protein
|4.9g
|9.3g
|Salt
|0.21g
|0.4g
|Sodium
|0.07g
|0.13g
