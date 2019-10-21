Groovy Virgin Coconut Spray 190Ml

not much coconut oil
Typical values per 100g: Energy 4.46kJ/1kcal
Organic Vegetable Oils (Organic Rapeseed Oil, Organic Virgin Coconut Oil (10%)), Water, Organic Alcohol, Natural Coconut Flavouring, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Preservative (Citric Acid), Thickener (Xanthan Gum)
Store in a cool dark place. Do not refrigerate.Spray will perform best at room temperature.
Packed in the UK
Total number of servings: 190 using 5 sprays per cook
190ml
|Typical Values
|Per 0.2ml spray
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|4.46kJ/1kcal
|2231kJ/531kcal
|Fat
|0.11g
|56.7g
|of which Saturates
|0.026g
|13.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|of which Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Omega-3 (Alpha Linolenic Acid)
|3.14g
|Total number of servings: 190*
|-
|-
|*Using 5 sprays per cook
|-
|-
