By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Groovy Virgin Coconut Spray 190Ml

1(1)Write a review
Groovy Virgin Coconut Spray 190Ml
£ 2.00
£1.06/100ml
per spray (0.2ml)
  • Energy1kcal 4.46kJ
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 4.46kJ/1kcal

Product Description

  • Organic Rapeseed & Coconut Oil Emulsion Spray
  • We're always happy to hear from our customers, for tips and recipes please visit: www.groovyfood.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Organic
  • One calorie per spray
  • Suitable for frying, baking, roasting
  • Rich in omega-3
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 190ml
  • Rich in omega-3

Information

Ingredients

Organic Vegetable Oils (Organic Rapeseed Oil, Organic Virgin Coconut Oil (10%)), Water, Organic Alcohol, Natural Coconut Flavouring, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Preservative (Citric Acid), Thickener (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. Do not refrigerate.Spray will perform best at room temperature.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions:
  • Shake well before use. Press nozzle several times before first use

Number of uses

Total number of servings: 190 using 5 sprays per cook

Name and address

  • The Groovy Food Company Ltd.,
  • London,
  • EX3 0PW.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • We hope you love our Groovy product.
  • Because this ingredient is organic slight variations in appearance and flavour may occur. Should you be in anyway dissatisfied with this product, please return it to us for a full refund. The customer is always right, right? Your statutory rights won't be affected.
  • The Groovy Food Company Ltd.,
  • London,
  • EX3 0PW.

Net Contents

190ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 0.2ml sprayPer 100ml
Energy 4.46kJ/1kcal2231kJ/531kcal
Fat 0.11g56.7g
of which Saturates 0.026g13.0g
Carbohydrate 0g0g
of which Sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g
Omega-3 (Alpha Linolenic Acid)3.14g
Total number of servings: 190* --
*Using 5 sprays per cook--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

not much coconut oil

1 stars

not coconut oil

Helpful little swaps

Frylight Sunflower Oil Spray 190Ml

£ 2.00
£1.06/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here