Annabel Karmel Lovely Beef Lasagne 200G

5(2)Write a review
Annabel Karmel Lovely Beef Lasagne 200G
£ 2.30
£11.50/kg

Product Description

  • Minced British beef in a tomato and vegetable sauce layered between pasta, topped with a cheese sauce.
  • Red pepper, onion, tomato and carrot
  • Good food feeds imaginations! With over 25 years of recipe expertise, I know how important it is for toddlers and children to enjoy delicious meals made with just the right ingredients, even on those busy days! Whatever they dream of being when they grow-up, let them refuel on my trusty cookbook-inspired recipes.
  • Low in salt and a tasty way towards their 5 a day.
  • Annabel Karmel
  • From the no.1 children's cookery author
  • Made for Mums Awards 2019 - Gold
  • Cook from frozen
  • 2 of your 5 a day
  • British beef
  • Low in salt
  • Ready in minutes
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Low in salt

Information

Ingredients

Tomato, Minced Beef (17%), Milk, Pasta (10%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Whole Egg), Water, Onion, Carrot, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Pepper, Tomato Passata, Tomato Puree, Apple Juice, Tomato Paste (Roasted Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Water, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Sea Salt, Dried Garlic, Ground Black Pepper, Rosemary, Dried Basil), Gruyère Style Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Garlic Puree, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Basil, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Rapeseed Oil, Oregano, Ground Black Pepper, Thyme

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use within the date shown on front of pack.Once opened, use within 24 hours. Freeze before use by date and use within 3 months. Once defrosted, do not refreeze and use within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven. Remove sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and heat as indicated. After cooking, remove from the oven and allow to stand for 2 minutes then serve. Do not reheat. Always test the temperature before serving.
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 45 minutes

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains one 200g serving: Fruit and veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  Made for:
  • Annabel Karmel MBE,
  • Freepost,
  • Annabel Karmel.

Return to

  • Annabel Karmel MBE,
  • Freepost,
  • Annabel Karmel.
  • www.annabelkarmel.com

Lower age limit

1 Years

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper cooked meal
Energy 535kJ/128kcal1021kJ/244kcal
Fat 5.6g10.7g
of which saturates 2.8g5.4g
Carbohydrates10.8g20.8g
of which sugars 2.8g5.4g
Fibre 2.1g4.0g
Protein 7.4g14.1g
Salt 0.22g0.42g
Sodium 0.09g0.17g
Pack contains one 200g serving: Fruit and veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Both of my children really love this lasagne. It i

5 stars

Both of my children really love this lasagne. It is so handy to have in the fridge on standby. My daughter can be fussy when it comes to pasta, but she doesn't seem to notice eating it when she has this meal.

Very tasty recipe loved by my toddler

5 stars

Very good, tasted like homemade, my toddler really enjoyed it.

