Annabel Karmel Lovely Beef Lasagne 200G

Ingredients
Tomato, Minced Beef (17%), Milk, Pasta (10%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Whole Egg), Water, Onion, Carrot, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Pepper, Tomato Passata, Tomato Puree, Apple Juice, Tomato Paste (Roasted Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Water, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Sea Salt, Dried Garlic, Ground Black Pepper, Rosemary, Dried Basil), Gruyère Style Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Garlic Puree, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Basil, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Rapeseed Oil, Oregano, Ground Black Pepper, Thyme
Storage
Keep refrigerated and use within the date shown on front of pack.Once opened, use within 24 hours. Freeze before use by date and use within 3 months. Once defrosted, do not refreeze and use within 24 hours.