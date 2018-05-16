Squashies Drumstick Sour Cherry & Apple 160G

Product Description
- Sour Cherry & Apple Flavour Gums
- This bag of moreishly sour squashy sweets is perfect for sharing at any occasion.
- Original favourites, Squashified!
- No artificial colours
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent: Gelatine, Modified Starch, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Apple Pulp (contains Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Flavourings, Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Coconut), Carnaubawax, Colours: Black Carrot Extract, Copper Chlorophyllin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Produce of
Made in the U.K.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Swizzels Matlow Limited,
- New Mills,
- High Peak,
- Derbyshire,
- SK22 3HA.
Return to
- Get in touch
- www.swizzels.com
- www.swizzels.com/wecare
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving size 25g
|Energy
|1494kJ/352kcal
|374kJ/88kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.03g
|of which Saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|81.4g
|20.4g
|of which Sugars
|78.3g
|19.6g
|Protein
|3.3g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.03g
