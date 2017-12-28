By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Reading Glasses Twin Pack 2.0

4(6)Write a review
£ 6.50
£6.50/each

Product Description

  • +2.00 strength
  • Ideal for the office & at home
  • Lightweight & comfortable
  • This pack of 2 unisex readers are perfect for reading small text and close up work. There stylish design and comfortable fit make them great value.

Information

6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Not correct lenses

1 stars

Bought last week at Tesco's (+2.50) and as they didn't seem correct and as I work in eye dept at local hospital, decided to check lenses. Right lens is +2.50 and Left is 3.25! Explains why they are totally useless and a waste of my money! Be warned! Please check all your stock if at all possible.

Basic but good

5 stars

These are not designer but are great value for money. Very happy with this purchase.

Great fit

5 stars

Needed these as lost my previous glasses which I got from opticians. Turned out better than them, very please with these

all right for the price

3 stars

Not great glasses but do the job, better than the one pound ones on the shelves but break easily,

Great Value Reading Glasses

5 stars

I bought these reading glasses online a couple of weeks ago. I used to buy glasses like these in store (Tesco Extra), until recently, when they stopped selling them there. As I end up sitting on them, or losing them, I don't buy expensive glasses. These are just what I need - Fantastic Value!

money well spent

4 stars

excellent purchase and for the price you can't go wrong. Perfect fit for me as well

