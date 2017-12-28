Tesco Reading Glasses Twin Pack 2.0

Not correct lenses
Bought last week at Tesco's (+2.50) and as they didn't seem correct and as I work in eye dept at local hospital, decided to check lenses. Right lens is +2.50 and Left is 3.25! Explains why they are totally useless and a waste of my money! Be warned! Please check all your stock if at all possible.
Basic but good
These are not designer but are great value for money. Very happy with this purchase.
Great fit
Needed these as lost my previous glasses which I got from opticians. Turned out better than them, very please with these
all right for the price
Not great glasses but do the job, better than the one pound ones on the shelves but break easily,
Great Value Reading Glasses
I bought these reading glasses online a couple of weeks ago. I used to buy glasses like these in store (Tesco Extra), until recently, when they stopped selling them there. As I end up sitting on them, or losing them, I don't buy expensive glasses. These are just what I need - Fantastic Value!
money well spent
excellent purchase and for the price you can't go wrong. Perfect fit for me as well